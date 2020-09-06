Brexit, Covid and a World Gone Casual: Can Savile Row’s Legendary Tailoring Survive the Moment?

That said, there is new blood. The Pollen Estate has taken the bold step to collaborate with men’s stylist and writer Tom Stubbs, who’s taken up residence at No. 31 Savile Row with a brief to introduce new brands to the street. In many ways, he’s the ideal candidate. His trademark summer look is a double-breasted bespoke suit, worn open, over a tank top: a more contemporary styling of tailoring. He’s also masterminding the Instagram page @therowstance to capture the street’s most colorful personalities out and about, myth-busting the stereotype that Savile Row is staffed only by crusty characters in chalk stripes. Moreover, he has succeeded in cajoling dynamic bespoke tailoring duo Joshua Dobrik and Kimberley Lawton onto the street for a six-month residency. Dobrik & Lawton are based in edgy northeast London and known for using their Savile Row training to make couture suits that feel more red carpet than boardroom-ready. Theirs is a radically different aesthetic to old- school Savile Row, but that’s the point.

Alongside Stubbs’s efforts, other young brands are lending the street fresh energy. Chief among these is Drake’s, the quirky British haberdasher that’s known for its irreverent aesthetic and casual approach to tailoring and that opened a new flagship on Savile Row last fall. It’s not a bespoke tailor, but Drake’s is nonetheless making the kind of relaxed, slouchy jackets and pants that are in right now, and helping to bring a younger generation of snappy dressers onto the street. The same applies to Hackett, which opened a palatial store at No. 14 Savile Row last November, and Thom Sweeney, which is soon to open its new four-story townhouse one block over on Old Burlington Street. This expansive space will host bespoke tailoring, made-to-measure and a modern ready-to-wear collection under one roof. Between them, these new players are changing the street from a tailoring hub into a “full-look” shopping destination, with everything from navy blazers to luxe cotton T-shirts. To many fashionistas observing the street from afar, it’s real progress. Creative consultant Jason Basmajian was creative director at Gieves & Hawkes from 2013 to 2016, and worked alongside Clacher to modernize the brand. Also of Brioni and Cerruti 1881 fame, Basmajian is convinced that Savile Row needs to broaden its horizons. “My role was to view Gieves through an international lens,” he explains. “We took a Savile Row identity and gave it a global feel, made it a little more comfortable and contemporary. We understood that there was a bigger world out there, and we wanted Gieves to be more than a tailor’s shop. To see some brands on the street doing this now is really exciting.” In some corners, there are rumors of more radical thinking still. “Craft industries have always had to evolve to stay relevant. Tailors used to sew every stitch by hand before the invention of the sewing machine,” says Dominic Sebag-Montefiore, creative director at Edward Sexton. “Designer brands are starting to invest in fashion tech like 3-D printing and body scanning, but surely there’s no better place than Savile Row—where we’re experts in garment fit and construction—to be pioneering these technologies. I’d love to explore how we can make 3-D modeling and AI work for bespoke tailoring.” While not quite so maverick, even some of the old guard are daring to mix things up in their own way. Henry Poole is trying out a new “super-lightweight” design that takes the heft out of its conventional suit. “We’re already seeing that our clients are thinking about their wardrobes differently,” says managing director Simon Cundey. “Post-Covid, I expect most of our clients will go the way that San Francisco has gone for us. We’ll make less business suits because highfliers no longer need to wear them, but the same highfliers will invest in relaxed, lightweight tailoring to dress up in and wear about town instead. Men will always want to dress elegantly to go to dinner or see friends.” Perhaps all is not lost, then. Savile Row has some huge challenges to negotiate through 2020 and beyond, but its community of tailors remain optimistic, and many are working hard to navigate their way through this new, rocky landscape. “Savile Row’s collective nature is its strength,” says Sleater. “That’s the thing we have that separates us from other world-class tailors in Paris or new entrants in Hong Kong. We need to work together now to ensure we’ll still all be here in a year’s time. This street has survived two World Wars and the Great Depression, so we plan to be around for a good while yet.”