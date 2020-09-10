Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond Teamed Up With Kering to Create a New Platform to Support and Nurture Creatives

One of fashion’s brightest talents and one of its biggest corporate titans are teaming up on a new project that could turn the industry on its head.

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder of the cult brand Pyer Moss and François-Henri Pinault of Kering just announced the creation of Your Friends in New York, a platform designed to empower and develop the next generation of creative talent. Its aim is to merge fashion, music, art, philanthropy and wellness in such a way that allows customers to interact with brands in a communal manner. Though an incubator program will be a substantial element of its mission, its innovative business model will also have its own philanthropic initiatives and a branded lifestyle label of its own with Pinault’s Kering operating as a supporting partner.

“It is important to me to create and work on ventures that are future-forward, involve the community at large and that will continue to help others grow in the fashion and art space,” Kerby Jean-Raymond said in a press statement.

Originally set to launch in March of this year, plans for Your Friends in New York were put on hold as much of the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. However, it was first conceived after a meeting between Jean-Raymond and Pinault in 2019. “When I met Kerby in 2019, I was impressed by his unique perspective of creativity, innovation, business and social issues,” Pinault said in a statement. “What struck me immediately was his willingness to invent a new, singular model, freeing himself from the usual constraints of the fashion system.”

As civic-minded as its founder, Your Friends in New York plans to focus on issues plaguing local communities from mental health services for children and residents of public housing, to give just one example. Multi-day events put on by members from across the collective are expected and intended to be what Jean-Raymond envisions as the evolution of the fashion show for his brand. Additional details are sparse but more will be revealed over the coming months, hopefully as Covid-19 comes under better control worldwide.