Zegna and The Elder Statesman Unveil a Colorful Capsule Collection Full of Californian Cool

Looking to add a few pops of color to your wardrobe? Zegna’s next capsule collection can help you out.

On the opening day of Paris Fashion Week this past Monday, the Italian luxury label debuted its first Oasi Cashmere project. With the mantra “crafted for tomorrow,” the line aims to work with a number of collaborators as a “facilitator for creative conversations,” Zegna said in a statement. For this inaugural iteration, the atelier partnered with Los Angeles–based luxury brand the Elder Statesman to offer an assortment of hand-finished cashmere pieces with vibrant hues and patterns.

Two vibrant looks from the Zegna x the Elder Statesman drop, releasing this fall. Zegna

Lookbook images for the zany collection show off a number of eye-catching pieces in the drop, set to debut in September. You’ll find plaids, a reference to nostalgic SoCal sun-bleached flannels, woven into the finest cashmere button-down shirts, long shorts and trousers. Stylish suiting crafted from a fabric reminiscent of worn-in corduroys is also at play, done up in rich colors such as lilac, red, green, yellow and orange. Felt bucket hats and fitted baseball caps—which were hand-blocked at a century-old factory—round out the collection, alongside brushed cashmere slip-ons.

The Elder Statesman and Zegna share a love “for craft and synchronization with nature,” according to the Italian label. Their new collab will mirror goals included in Oasi Cashmere initiative, which prioritizes the use of raw materials and becoming fully certified traceable by 2024. Ahead of the capsule’s release this fall, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group has been working with the Elder Statesmen’s vertically integrated platform (made up of 50 plus artisans from hand-dyers to knitters) to acquire fabrics and yarns—creating a solid base for their partnership.

A stylish suiting option in a pastel hue and a zany striped-coat from the capsule. Zegna

“We worked on this collection completely together, merging our shapes with the Elder Statesman’s distinctive colors and all-pervading spontaneity,” says Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori. “It’s the very idea of cross pollination, which is what happens in Oasi Zegna as a natural organism and can be turned into a business and creative model which allows us to reach out a new audience.”

“This partnership feels like a homecoming, and after two and a half years of deep and meaningful discussions with ZEGNA, our co-designed collection is a symptom of something much larger: a recognition of quality, craft, and a deep mutual respect,” the Elder Statesman’s founder and CEO Greg Chait explains.

You can shop the Zegna x the Elder Statesman capsule collection starting this September at Zegna stores globally and the Elder Statesman’s retail channels.