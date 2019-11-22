A Pair of Nike’s Moon Shoes Sold for Record $437,000 This Year. Now a Second Set Is Up for Sale

Sneakerheads have been given one more chance to get their tootsies into a pair of Nike’s coveted “Moon Shoes.” The retro kicks will be up for auction through Goldin Auctions from December 7, with bidding starting at $100,000.

Considered to be one of the most significant artifacts in the history of the multi-billion dollar athletic brand, the Moon Shoe was designed by Nike co-founder and beloved Oregon University track coach Bill Bowerman. Legend has it, Bowerman dreamed up the innovative traction pattern found on the sole while tinkering with his wife’s waffle iron. (In fact, he created the first prototype by pouring rubber into the waffle grill—hopefully, he cleaned up after.) This particular pair was obtained through Swoosh expert and legendary Nike collector Lindy Darrell.

Aside from a cool ‘70s aesthetic, the handmade sneakers are steeped in history. The shoe was created for runners at the 1972 Olympic Trials and only 12 pairs were ever produced. There are even fewer still remaining today. As a testament to their rarity, earlier this year, a comparable pair set a global record, becoming the most expensive shoe ever sold when it went for an epic $437,000 in an online sneaker auction hosted by Stadium Goods and Sotheby’s. The shoes far eclipsed the pre-sale estimate of $160,000, which suggests this pair may well blow past its $100,000 reserve.

The Canadian entrepreneur and sneaker enthusiast Miles Spencer Nadal—who forked over just shy of half a mil for the iconic sneakers—describes the Moon Shoes as “a true historical artifact in sports history and pop culture.”

The sneakers up for sale in the new auction are in remarkable condition given their age and are sized somewhere between and 8 and 9. The rare shoes are joined by an original Oregon running singlet—with “OREGON” in green across the chest—which is also from the ’70s. You have until Dec. 7 to bid on the pair. That’s your Christmas present to yourself sorted.

Bid Here: From $100,000