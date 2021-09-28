Quantcast
×
RR One

Back by Popular Demand: Aime Leon Dore’s Collab With New Balance Is Getting Restocked

The collaboration marked the first time New Balance's 550 silhouette had been available its debut in 1989.

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 Sneakers Aime Leon Dore

Aime Leon Dore is giving fans another chance at buying its sold-out New Balance 550 collabs, and for sneakers fans who want to get a pair, they will need to act fast.

The popular New York-based lifestyle label announced on Instagram yesterday that its collaborative New Balance 550 styles that debuted last year are restocking in the “Green,” “Navy,” and “Grey” colorways before week’s end.

Related Stories

The ALD x New Balance 550s feature a premium full-grain leather upper that’s combined with soft mesh underlay panels. Each of the three pairs is contrasted by subtle accents including in green, navy, or gray on the “N” and “550” at the midfoot and ankle collar while a vintage-inspired sail EVA midsole and rubber cupsole complete the look.

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 Sneakers

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 Sneakers in the grey colorway.  Aime Leon Dore

According to Aime Leon Dore’s founder Teddy Santis, this collab was the first time that the silhouette returned to shelves since its debut in 1989. The New Balance 550 was initially designed as a performance basketball shoe but the recent reissues of the model are made for lifestyle purposes.

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 Sneakers

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 Sneakers in the navy colorway.  Aime Leon Dore

At the time of publication, the raffle for the three Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550 styles is live and fans are required to submit their entries before tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. The P550 will receive a general release this Friday exclusively at Aimeleondore.com but a specific time for the drop wasn’t revealed by the brand. The shoes retail for $130 each.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Footwear

Latest Galleries in Footwear

More From Our Brands

ad