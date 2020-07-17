Taking Up Running? On and Bang & Olufsen’s New Jogger’s Kit Will Get You Started in Style

With coronavirus cases still surging in certain parts of the world, the conventional gym workout is simply not an option for many. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still get your run in outdoors. Thanks to a new collaboration between On and Bang & Olufsen, you may just achieve your best training yet.

Consisting of a special edition of On’s Cloudboom running shoes and B&O’s Beoplay E8 earbuds, the set has both the footwear and music elements of a great cardio session covered. And, because of their matching off-white and seafoam green colorway, they coordinate effortlessly.

Specifically engineered to weather the toll of marathons and road races, this version of the Cloudboom is ultralight and agile enough to handle sharp turns without sacrificing any cushioning. “Like with all our performance products, the starting point was input from elite On athletes,” Kevin Dellion, Sport Science Lead in the On Innovation Team, said in a statement. “When you compete at a high level over long distances you want a fast, direct sensation. You don’t want to dampen the experience—you want to dial it up, get those input points that inform your performance.”

The exterior is formed from a single layer of slender mesh to reduce overall density and allow for maximum breathability so you stay cool even during long excursions. But to ensure that it remains sturdy enough, sections of the forefoot are reinforced to withstand rapid readjustments in direction unphased.

Though its outer aesthetics are impressive, On made its mark on the footwear market by using novel technology on the inside to improve the wearer experience and that holds true here. The stabilizing Speedboard nestled within the sole is infused with carbon to improve speed and explosivity. And, a first for the brand, a layer of CloudTec foam placed above and below the Speedboard allows for a more adaptive fit.

No less thought went into the creation of Bang & Olufsen’s earbuds. The team behind them understood that music is an integral part of most running experiences. “We engineered the E8 Sport earphones to be functionally enhanced down to the finest details––resulting in a lightweight, durable and secure product that delivers on sound, design and craft,” said designed Creative director, Mads Heje Fuglsang, in a statement.

The minimal pair is wireless and waterproof so there’s no need for alarm if your 5K proves especially sweaty or you get caught in the rain. Molded to mirror the anatomy of the ear, they fit snugly into the ear canal and don’t threaten to come loose easily as you embark on your workout. An array of adjustable silicone tips means you can find the right fit for you. They can run non-stop for seven hours on a single charge and their charging carrying case creates up to 30 hours of airplay in total.

You can purchase both the sneakers ($199.99) and the earphones ($350) on On’s website now.