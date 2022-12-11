The 15 Best Slippers for Men, From Tom Ford to Thom Browne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Putting your best foot forward isn’t just about what shoes you wear out of the house—it’s about the day-to-day ones you wear at home, as well. Investing in shoes you wear to work or out and about is one thing, but investing in shoes that will never leave your front door is another. Whether shopping for yourself or for a loved one, slippers for men are a necessary—and indulgent—gift. After all, what could be more decadent than treating yourself to some of the finest styles in the world and only wearing them around the house for no one’s enjoyment but your own? That’s luxury.

If you’re looking for the best slippers this season, the rabbit hole goes deep—from classic all-American workhorses to bonafide splurges from the finest European luxury brands. Below, we’ve combed the market to find 15 of the best slippers out there. There are stunning styles carefully hand-woven from the best Italian leather that money can buy, and there’s also a number of shearling options suited for reclining fireside. All you’ll have to do is pick a pair and slide them on.

Best Tassel Slipper

Rise to the occasion with a pair of slippers that do the same. These slippers are crafted from one of Tom Ford’s personal favorite fabrics: rich velvet, trimmed with leather, tassels and brushed gold-tone hardware.

Best Leather Slipper

Match your slippers to your sheets (sort of) with the Masterclass slipper from Frette. It’s an open-back style crafted from rich, finest-quality Italian pebbled leather. It imparts a sense of elegance that doesn’t try too hard.

Best Suede Slipper

Ah, suede: a skin so rich and so supple it’s worth toasting to. And this cognac-colored pair from Del Toro, with a Napa leather interior, is one of the best slippers made of the soft material. Also, this pair will age beautifully over time, which is why it deserves three cheers.

Best Cashmere Slipper

Here’s a slipper that will change your expectations about what a slipper should look like. It’s all about the quality of materials with The Row, and this style is no exception. They’re made from a luxurious brushed cashmere, fitted with elasticated inserts, making a unique shape that’s comfortable yet snug in all the right places.

Best Shearling-Lined Slipper

Go for something cozy with these smart slippers from Derek Rose. They’re crafted with a tweed upper, lined with shearling, and feature a suede sole for that added dose of luxury.

Best Slipper That Doubles as a Casual Shoe

We love how this practical Florsheim style can double as both a house slipper and a casual shoe to wear outside the home. The quilted wool upper is water-resistant, so it’ll keep your foot warm and dry while walking through snow. And the interior features an anti-odor lining, which means you can go sockless and not worry about developing a funk. Last but not least, the slip-resistant and non-marking outsole makes this pair a truly functional shoe no matter where you wear it.

Best Memory-Foam Footbed Slipper

If max comfort is what you’re after, it’s hard to find a more plush, more cozy, more sensible slipper than the Hacienda LX from Hari Mari. Sure, it’s made with a premium full-grain leather upper, a genuine Texas shearling lining and real rubber outsoles for indoor and outdoor wear, but it’s the memory foam-lined footbeds that make these the kind of slippers a go-to for years to come.

Best Chukka Slipper

Some men prefer the slightly higher rise slippers, and this chukka delivers on that front. They’re incredibly lightweight and comfortable, and they feature Scotchgard-treated leather uppers that resists water and stains, which makes them perfect to wear outside the home.

Best Playful Slipper

Slippers shouldn’t take themselves too seriously. Which is why we love the sense of whimsy that this Thom Browne pair brings to the table—made from a cozy tartan wool and styled after Browne’s iconic pet Dachshund, Hector.

Best Trendy Slippers

Ugg has made a resurgence. For a time, the brand was a thing of the 2010s, something that fell off fashion’s register. But now it’s back and better than ever, offering designs—especially the Tasman—that are worn by celebrities, artists, icons and just about every trendsetter. Most important, its styles do what a slipper should: offer warmth and comfort.

Best Moccasin Slipper

Nobody makes a cozy, cold-weather moccasin quite like Minnetonka. These are made with the brand’s signature sheepskin for all-day comfort, as well as a genuine moose hide upper and a durable rubber sole that handles icy driveways with ease.

Best Christmas Slipper

Lean in to the whole Christmas thing with a pair of house slippers that would make Santa himself jealous. The embroidery is whimsical, sure, but that doesn’t make these slippers, made with satin quilted lining and hard leather soles, any less appealing to true connoisseurs.

Best Hotel Slipper

They’re refined, they’re bohemian, they’re jet-set: These luxurious velvet slippers from Four Seasons are hand-stitched with an artisanal technique passed down through generations of Italian craftspeople.

Best for Slipper for Snowbirds

As part of its recent collaboration with book publisher Assouline, slipper authority Stubbs& Wooton has created these cheeky Palm Beach slippers, crafted in the destination’s signature pink and green color palette and finished with the Assouline Palm Beach motif.

Best Woven Leather Slipper

Bottega Veneta is not only a classic Italian heritage label, and it’s also the label of the moment. While the lack of branding keeps these slippers discreet, the 100 percent lambskin Intrecciato weave, a brand signature, is unmistakable.

