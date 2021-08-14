Casablanca’s Second Collaboration With New Balance Is a Grand Prix for Your Feet

Sometimes the sequel is even more exciting than the original.

On Friday, the Parisian clothing brand Casablanca revealed its second sneaker collaboration with New Balance. The last partnership produced a highly successful update of New Balance’s existing 327 silhouette, but the new sneakers are a completely fresh design. Dubbed the XC-72, the angular new style was inspired by luxury automotive design, and takes its cues from the exotic cars you might see on the winding roads of Monaco.

As the “sports car for your feet,” the XC-72’s sleek design sits on top of a unique split sole unit with three separate outsole tread patterns. The kicks will be available in two distinct color combinations. An orange and green style is a reference to one of the pairs in the first collaboration, while a red and yellow version offers a high-contrast ode to the world’s most exciting supercars. At a glance, this style’s black outsole is reminiscent of racing tires.

“From when we first started working on the collaboration, we dubbed it the ‘sports car for your feet,'” said Casablanca’s creative director Charaf Tajer and art director Steve Grimes in a joint statement. “It evokes that feeling of when you first saw a luxury car as a child, you knew it was a car, but it was different to any car you’d seen before. It’s a feeling, a sense of wonder, designed to perform, designed to be special.”

The sneakers will retail for $150, and you’ll be able to buy them from either CasablancaParis.com or NewBalance.com starting on August 27. The shoes will also be available at select global retailers starting August 28.

Check out more images of the XC-72 sneaker below.