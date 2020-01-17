Craig Green and Grenson Teamed Up for a Tough New Take on the Classic Oxford Shoe

When you thought it couldn’t get any better, the Oxford gets an update courtesy of Craig Green.

The avant-garde London designer has re-joined forces with one of the U.K.’s oldest shoemakers to reinvent a classic. The duo first presented a collaboration last July, and teamed up for a new project to continue exploring how they can transform familiar styles.

Handcrafted from smooth, polished black leather, the Oxfords in question have a novel toe strung with a tonal elastic strap. It coordinates with a similar strip at the heel and the pull tab. Its somewhat chunky proportion is balanced by a substantial Goodyear sole with deep treads for steady footing even when weather conditions are less than ideal.

Green said of that collaboration that, “the starting point was the idea of tradition, male footwear codes and what they mean. Taking reference from and combining the structure and detailing of classic styles of footwear, from flip-flops, sandals and spats to worker boots and protective footwear, with the aim to create a season-less shoe.” He also noted the need for comfort and wearability achieved through the extensive know-how of Grenson’s factory.

Grenson’s name might not be as immediately recognizable as some of its fellow British shoe establishments, but its history is equally impressive. Founded by William Green in 1866, it began small doing all of its work by hand through a network of skilled artisans. Looking to innovate as he saw the dawning of more industrialized methods, Green was one of the first to introduce the Goodyear Welt into his factory, a technique the brand and countless others continue to use today. The technique means that the shoes can be re-soled again and again, reducing waste—and ensuring your favorite shoes stay in your rotation for years to come.

Snap up your own pair of Greenson x Craig Green shoes in the company’s e-shop.