Everything You Need to Know to About Dior’s Limited-Edition Air Jordan Lottery

Last December, Dior’s Kim Jones broke the internet when he unveiled a pair of high-fashion kicks with Air Jordan. Since then, we’ve been dying for more details about the limited-edition treads and, at last, a few savvy sneakerheads have uncovered two pieces of pertinent information.

It appears the highly-anticipated Dior x Air Jordan 1 High will be limited to just 8,500 pairs. During an Instagram video posted over the weekend, popular “sample specialist” Jean Carlos (a.k.a. @solebyjc) showed off the inside of the sneakers and revealed a lot number patch reading “2058/8500.” A source “close to the brand” told Hypebeast that the production number was, in fact, 8,500. (The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High is rumored to cost $2,000 per pair. Representatives at Dior did not respond to a request for comment.)

A leaked image indicates that collectors hoping to snap up the kicks will be able to enter the Air Dior Lottery for the chance to purchase a pair online or gain access to a pop-up store. The lottery the image describes will open on March 23, and results being emailed to winners on March 26. The US pop-ups are slated to take place in New York City from April 16 to April 23 and in Los Angeles from May 1 to May 8.

According to the image, there will also be a second lottery for the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low at the end of May or the beginning of June, but there is no word yet on how many of the low-top version will be made available.

The coveted kicks are a riff on Jordan’s classic 1 High OG and represent the first time a Parisian couture house has partnered with the iconic basketball brand. The sneakers will be crafted from smooth calfskin according to the label’s exacting standards and finished in classic Dior Gray. To top it off, the traditional Jumpman wings logo embossed on the side is altered with the featured words Air Dior.