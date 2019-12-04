Air Jordan’s New Sneaker Collaboration With Dior Is Setting the Internet on Fire

In his brief stint at the helm of Dior Men’s, designer Kim Jones has taught us to expect the unexpected. His fall 2020 show, presented in Miami, could have made its star-studded guest list think they were in for a collection full of cold-weather staples. Not only did Jones flip that on its head by sending out a stream of lightweight suiting and slender knits in a vivid color palette that looked right at home in Miami, but he also tapped into his streetwear roots and debuted a new collaboration with Jordan brand that reworks its classic 1 High OG.

The designer pair of Air Jordans that appeared on the runway represents the very first time a couture house has partnered with the popular sneaker brand. Christian Dior himself had many strong working relationships with American brands during his time, and the house sees this partnership as an extension of its heritage. Where Dior had Delman, Jones has Jordan.

Air Jordan’s 1 High OG is also celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, which makes the team-up that much more special. Like many of Dior’s celebrated accessories, this pair will be constructed from smooth calfskin in Italy according to the brand’s exacting standards. Its largely neutral color palette gives it a great deal of versatility while also tying in the house’s signature color: Dior Gray. Going a step further, the traditional Jumpman wings logo embossed on the side is altered with the featured words Air Dior––a lofty touch that feels just right.

“Every collaboration we do starts from a genuine connection and desire to expand the dimensions of each brand through creativity and design innovation,” said Martin Lotti, vice president of design for Jordan Brand, in a statement. “Our partnership with Maison Dior will offer a new look into the style of basketball and blend high-end streetwear with luxury fashion.” Jones echoed Lotti’s excitement and said of the brands, “To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

The limited-edition design will be available worldwide in Dior stores beginning in April 2020. We can hear the hype beasts lining up already.