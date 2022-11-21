You Can Now Book a Two-Night Stay in DJ Khaled’s Insane Miami Shoe Closet

Forget just walking in his shoes: DJ Khaled is giving you the chance to sleep with his kicks during this one-time experience at his Miami mansion.

This week, the Grammy-award-winning musician unveiled his new partnership with the Airbnb for a one-of-a-kind getaway—in his shoe closet. The two-night stay will give you unprecedented access to the self-proclaimed “sneaker head from birth” rapper’s extensive collection of over 10,000 kicks. During the retreat, you’ll get to see Khaled’s most prized sneakers, including a signed pair of Air Jordan 5s from his brand-new We The Best collection with the iconic shoe brand, along with the Jordan 3 “Grateful” and Jordan 8 “Oregon PEs.” And, if you’re feeling more than slightly envious of his footwear, don’t fret: You’ll be able to take home a pair from the producer’s new collaboration after your visit.

The rapper has over 10,000 kicks on display in the closet.

Upon arrival at his manse, you’ll be greeted with a special welcome note from the “All I Do Is Win” singer welcoming you to his humble abode before receiving the keys to his sneaker paradise. When you’re ready to get some air outside the closet, there is an outdoor lounge where guests can relax and take a dip in the pool.

The experience, tailored for two people, doesn’t end with a stay at the rapper’s abode. You can’t leave Miami without enjoying the city Khaled-style; you’ll be treated to a catered dinner at the rapper’s restaurant, the Licking, as well as to a private shopping experience at his sneaker shop, 305 Kicks.

Guests can also lounge at the outdoor patio by the pool. Erick Hercules

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art—just like creating music,” DJ Khaled said about the partnership in a press statement. “We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do to the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Compared to the price tag of sneakers on display, the cost of your stay is nothing. You can book the experience for a mere $11 per night (plus taxes) between November 27 and 29 for two people. Bookings will be available starting Tuesday, November 22, at 1 pm ET.