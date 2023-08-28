Drake Just Rocked Custom Pink Nikes on Stage. Here’s How They Were Made.

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone just operated on a pair of Nike NOCTAs for Drake.

The famed sneaker designer, who has created custom kicks for the likes of LeBron James, Michael B. Jordan, and Justin Bieber, designed a pair of one-of-a-kind Glides for the Canadian rapper. Drake showed the shoes off on stage at his “It’s All a Blur” tour stop in L.A. last week, but now the surgeon is giving us a closer look at his latest footwear patient.

Drake’s Nike sub-label NOCTA, which stands for “nocturnal creative process,” unveiled the Glide in July. Taking design cues from the Zoom Flight 95, the sneakers feature a low-cut upper covered in ballistic mesh and an internal lacing system with reflective details. The undulating midsole is loaded with Zoom Air cushioning and sports carbon-fiber “bug-eye” details for a retro feel.

The sneakers are accented with chrome detailing. The Shoe Surgeon

The standard-issue kicks are available in four colorways—white, black, slime green, and crimson—but Certified Lover Boy’s own sneakers have a distinctive hue. (Regular pairs will run you anywhere from $200 to $600 or more, but the “Hotline Bling” singer likely shelled out more for his unique set.)

Ciambrone started off by hand-dying the upper a vibrant shade of hot pink that is bang on the Barbiecore trend. He also adorned the one-offs with gleaming chrome elements that add an edgy yet sophisticated touch. Drake has a penchant for bold clothing and accessories—remember that gold Tupac ring?—which appears to be a natural fit with Ciambrone’s creative prowess.

The kicks feature a hand-dyed hot-pink upper. The Shoe Surgeon

The Shoe Surgeon’s knack for transforming footwear into an eye-catching fashion statement has not only attracted Drake, but a long list of A-list clients. Ciambrone now operates out of an expansive converted warehouse in downtown L.A., a.k.a. Surgeon Studios, with a private sneaker boutique, Glenmorangie bar, customization shop, cigar lounge, and basketball court. The latter doubles as a venue for invite-only concerts. We can’t imagine there’ll be any issues finding performers.

You can request a bespoke pair of sneakers here.