Whisky Kick? The Shoe Surgeon and Glenmorangie Teamed up on a Single Malt-Inspired Sneaker

Fans of sneakers and single malts are all too familiar unobtainable releases. Now Glenmorangie and the Shoe Surgeon have collaborated on a drop that’ll leave aficionados searching in vain.

The scotch whisky maker and footwear designer Dominic Ciambrone teamed up to release whisky-inspired sneakers this week that pack a punch. The handcrafted, high-top kicks come in a limited run of 100 pairs that are reserved for VIPs and two lucky customers.

Its collaborative design celebrates the intersection of sneaker culture and single malts via luxe detailing such as Barley textured suede and gold-plated lace tags. Glenmorangie’s towering stills at its Scotland distillery also inspired the copper detailing of the shoes, which are accented by the brands signature orange color. A closer look reveals a contrasting plaid lining inside the sneakers reminiscent of Scottish tartan. Whimsical swirls that mirror Glenmorangie’s new whisky packaging round out the sneakers, designed with tastemakers in mind.

The collaborative drop marks the latest chapter in the brands’s year-long partnership. Ciambrone announced that he would travel to the whisky maker’s headquarters in Tain, Scotland before creating the sneakers last May, following the opening of his Los Angeles flagship. Friends of Glenmorangie and the Shoe Surgeon were handpicked to receive the sneakers through a special VIP delivery experience, dubbed the Mobile Shoe Surgeon Studio. Inspired Ciambrone’s LA-based headquarters, it offered acquaintances an exclusive whisky tasting and a sneaker customization experience at their homes.

“Merging Glenmorangie’s wonderful world of premium whisky and our craft of luxury bespoke shoemaking has been a rewarding journey,” says Ciambrone in a statement. “Just as they carefully select the finest ingredients and technologies to create the smoothest and complex of whiskies, we share the same level of excellence and passions to trust the intricacies of each process.” Glenmorangie director of whisky creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden, also shares his thoughts on the Shoe Surgeon’s design process. “Watching Dominic take inspiration from his trip to our distillery and ultimately translate the essence of this partnership into a physical pair of sneakers has been tremendously exciting.”

The high-top sneaker release is the first of its kind from the duo whose partnership is also expected to offer studio concerts, workshops, and more this year. The drop falls in line behind a number of other coveted spirits-influenced sneaker collabs from the likes of Jack Daniels, Glenfiddich, and Hennessy who have all dropped unique kicks of their own since 2019. Ciambrone’s designs, however, are known to land on the feet of A-list celebs from Justin Bieber to Drake—so, we you might spot his latest whisky-inspired kicks on their social feeds.

To snag a pair of the Shoe Surgeon and Glenmorangie sneakers, you have from now till May 20 to enter into the sweepstakes on the whisky maker’s website. Winners will receive a mixology kit along with the shoes.