Gucci and The North Face Team Up for a Punchy New Collaboration

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration.

Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose.

Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The North Face are a standout in the collection. Fans of logomania will also be happy to see The North Face x Gucci logo incorporated into the designs, as well as several “GG” and Horsebit details.

The footwear in the collection is a story in contrasts—hiking boots for the outdoors or slides and mules for less active use. The gender-neutral hiking boots have a chunky rubber grip outsole and come in GG fabric combined with bright-colored leather. And, the slides are available in the GG print, a floral print, or a soft tan merino wool, and all have the partnership logo on the uppers, either embroidered or as a patch. A mule with the house signature Horsebit and a rubber grip outsole comes in Original GG fabric or plush tan merino wool.

The collection will be distributed through a limited number of stores and Gucci brand pop-ups, where, according to the brand, will be made to look like a “clean icescape.” A dedicated product selection will also be available at The North Face stores in New York, Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo, as well as on gucci.com.

Gucci’s first collection with The North Face debuted in China late last year, with a U.S. debut this in January that quickly sold out. Check out more styles from the collab below.