Gucci’s New Logo-Covered Running Shoes Were Designed With Die-Hard Fans in Mind

Though inspired by the sporting world, Gucci’s latest drop might just be more befitting for today’s street-style and logomania enthusiasts.

This week, the Italian fashion house unveiled its Gucci Run sneakers, and while they look like they’re ready to help you log some serious miles, they might not stand up to your next workout. In terms of care, the brand advises you to protect them from direct light, heat and rain, and their product page even goes so far as to say that “should [the shoe] become wet, dry it immediately with a soft cloth.” Any sneaker requiring this level of care surely isn’t made to endure laps around the track. But fans of the brand and of streetwear will no doubt appreciate that the sneakers are made with responsibly sourced, eco-friendly materials, according to the label. Those include an organic cotton lining and unspecified “other parts” made of recycled raw materials.

The shoes are available in five attention-getting colorways, including white, black and blue, as well as gray-and-orange and red-and-black. Each style dons the brand’s signature interlocking G logo on its upper and you’ll find even more monogramming on their bi-color outsoles.

We’ll let you decide how to rock them, but this launch aligns with other unexpected footwear releases from the label over the past year. Back in December, the company teamed up with The North Face to release a ‘90s-inspired range of styles from hiking boots to furry slides. The punchy collaboration from Alessandro Michele and outerwear giant was actually the second set of arrivals from their partnership, following an earlier ‘70s-style drop. Can you guess the common denominator amongst most of the footwear unveiled? You betcha—a plethora of “GG” logo detailing that surely caught the attention of Gucci die-hards.

The Gucci Run sneakers will launch in the U.S. by the end of this week, according to the label. But if you can’t wait to get your hands on them, you can purchase them now from the retailer’s U.K. website in sizes up to 14.5 for $870.