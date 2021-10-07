Harrods Is Now Selling Rare, Limited-Edition Sneakers

The UK’s leading luxury department store just made it easier to buy some of the hottest sneakers on the market.

This week, Harrods announced that it has partnered with The Edit LDN, a fast-growing online consignment store that sells limited-edition sneakers and high-end streetwear. Together they’ll open a 2,000 square foot boutique on the second floor of the department store’s London flagship. The shop will stock coveted products from Yeezy, Jordan, Off-White, and Supreme among others. The move is designed to give Harrods customers better access to rare shoes, and the timing is right. The Edit LDN’s CEO Moses Rashid estimates the sneaker marketplace is worth $6 billion per year—and believes that figure could reach $30 billion by 2030 as demand continues to rise.

“We want to expand and increase accessibility for people who want to own limited edition sneakers around the world,” Rashid said in a statement. “Being the first sneaker reseller in Harrods is a proud and milestone moment for the company and it’s great to see such a global mega-brand engaging with the sneaker market, moreover, that we’re the catalyst to make that happen. Harrods offers an amazing customer journey to their global customer base and this aligns completely with our approach, to offer the best in class service.”

Founded just last year, The Edit LDN has quickly become a beloved source for high-end streetwear. The company’s platform was designed to connect credible resellers to a global audience, and its user experience was curated to look and feel luxurious. The business has earned a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot thanks to its speed and quality of service. The company claims in a statement that its users include everyone from average Joes to celebrities, professional athletes and royals.

It’s far from the newest addition to Harrods. The 1 million square foot luxury behemoth recently completed a $421 million renovation, overhauling nearly everything—and introducing a brand new chocolate hall—over the past three years. In that time, the store’s menswear offering has gone through its own significant upgrade.

“Our goal has been to transform the menswear experience at Harrods and embrace the most important and desirable trends on the market, and the launch of The Edit LDN continues that strategy,” said Simon Longland, Harrods’s head of menswear, in a statement. “Bringing The Edit LDN’s industry expertise to Harrods ensures that our customers have access to the latest and most exclusive styles on the market through a service level which is unmistakably Harrods.”