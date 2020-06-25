Dior’s Coveted Air Jordan 1 Sneakers Are Finally Here. Here’s How to Get a Pair.

The kicks that sneakerheads have been lusting over since last December have finally dropped. The long-awaited Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers will be available online today, June 25, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The French fashion house has launched a dedicated microsite in which interested parties can reserve the limited-edition sneakers, as reported by WWD. Here’s the skinny: Customers first need to choose whether they would like the high-top Jordans (priced at $2,200) or the low-tops ($2,000). Be sure to pick carefully as you can only register once for your preferred size and style. Then, you’ll be asked to choose your size and pickup location. If you successfully secure a pair—lucky you—you’ll be emailed a special QR code on or after July 1, which you’ll need to present along matching photo ID upon pickup. For the Chinese market, a separate online experience will be held via WeChat.

It’s been a difficult road to delivery for Dior. The sneakers, which were unveiled at Dior’s pre-fall 2020 show in Miami last December, were initially slated to go on sale in March. But the launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Alas, the day is finally here, and to mark the momentous occasion, Dior is rolling out two pop-ups along with an Air Dior capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories.

The pop-ups will showcase the painstaking manufacturing process via interactive videos and photos. There will also be a real-time countdown correlated to sneaker pick-up. One pop-up will be held at Selfridges department store in London from July 8 to 21; the other will be at the Taikoo Li shopping mall in Chengdu, China from July 8 to 19.

Why all the fanfare? The coveted kicks represent the first time that a Parisian couture house has partnered with the iconic basketball brand. The sneakers will be crafted from smooth calfskin according to the label’s exacting standards, but will offer all the street cred that Jordan Brand brings.

If you’re interested, best head to Dior’s microsite posthaste for a chance to get your very own pair.