Kith and Vans Teamed Up for a Line of Stylish New Printed Slip-Ons

The patterned sneakers celebrate the influential streetwear boutique's 10th anniversary.

Kith x Vans Vault Kith

Kith is 10 years old, and to celebrate, the renowned brand and retailer has a collection with Vans on the way.

Teaming up with the premium Vault by Vans imprint, Kith created a collection for both adults and kids using the iconic OG Classic Slip-On LX shoe, resulting in 10 different versions of the silhouette. With several prints and graphics at its disposal, Kith created each shoe using a different pattern.

Kith x Vans Vault

A look at the Kith’s 10th anniversary collection with Vault by Vans.  Kith

The range is delivered with canvas uppers featuring all-over prints, and the left and right shoes employ asymmetrical branding on the back of the flag labels. Also, Kith added its 10th anniversary logo on the right shoe, which features an “X” in place of the “I,” and used “Since 2011” on the left. The Ronnie Fieg-led brand kept its anniversary theme going with the “KXTH” logo on the footbeds, and as always, the shoes will come in custom packaging featuring the print seen on the shoe.

Kith x Vans Vault

A top down look of the 10th anniversary shoes from the Kith x Vault by Vans collection.  Kith

Although this is the 10th anniversary collection, it also marks a first for Kith. This lineup with Vans is the debut collaborative footwear for the Kith Kids line. It includes five styles for toddlers featuring custom prints on the OG Classic Slip-On silhouette.

The shoes will arrive in Kith doors on May 24, as well as Kith.com (11 a.m. ET) and Eu.Kith.com (11 a.m. CET). The men’s pairs will retail for $90, and the toddler looks will come with a $45 price tag.

Check out more styles from the collection below.

Kith x Vans Vault

Kith

Kith x Vans Vault

Kith

