Levi’s and New Balance Team Up for a Second Sneaker Collab That’s Dropping This Week

New Balance has teamed up with an iconic clothing company to give one of its popular sneakers a new look.

The Boston-based sportswear brand has confirmed via its sneaker release calendar that the Levi’s x New Balance 992 collab will hit shelves before week’s end.

Similar to the two entities’ most recent 327 styles that dropped in Nov. 2020, the latest sneaker project features premium denim provided by Levi’s. According to New Balance via the shoe’s product description, the upper of each pair is constructed with vintage gray-wash denim making each pair unique. Adding to the design are premium hairy suede overlay panels serving as the shoe’s mudguard. Additional details include the silver “N” branding that appears on the midfoot with Levi’s signature red tag above as well as the “Levi’s for feet” graphic printed on the red footbed. Rounding out the design is a gray and sail Absorb-cushioned midsole and a gray rubber outsole.

The Levi’s x New Balance 992 collab will be released this Friday at newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select New Balance stockists. The shoe comes with a $250 price tag.

