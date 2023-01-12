McLaren and APL Just Dropped 3 New Colorways of Their Supercar-Inspired Shoe Collab

McLaren is no stranger to taking its products to next level, which is why the marque has partnered with luxe shoe brand APL once again to introduce three new colorways to their supercar-inspired sneaker collab.

Priced at $450 per pair, the latest additions to the best-selling HySpeed collection include a vibrant magenta-and-pristine ombre shoe mixed with yellow tones and another in a tan-and-midnight colorway that takes inspiration from McLaren’s signature interiors and the French Riveria’s colorful hues. And if you’re looking for a more neutral option, there’s also a refreshed black-and-white look of APL’s best-selling sneak.

The collab, which debuted last August, was born from the brands’ desire to take the effortless style of APL with the sleek engineering of McLaren and turn it into a high-performing athletic sneaker that shook up the luxury footwear industry. The sneaker’s construction was born from that combination, which includes a three-piece segmented midsole with APL’s patented FutureFoam technology and a full-length carbon-fiber plate, a material that can also be found in the seats of a McLaren Senna. The nitrogen-filled cushioning completes the design, giving the shoe its signature elevated look.

The second drop includes an updated, refreshed look for its best-selling Black/White colorway. McLaren

“Following the hugely positive reception of the first drop of APL McLaren HySpeed sneakers, we have collaborated with APL to introduce exciting new colorways to the collection inspired by the vibrancy, dynamics and energy of our supercars,” George Biggs, McLaren’s chief sales and marketing officer, said in a statement. “Both McLaren and APL are leaders in their fields and are committed to pushing the boundaries of design and technology for enhanced performance, making this collaboration a perfect fit.”

The new kicks are now available through APL’s flagship at the Grove in Los Angeles or online.

Buy Now on APL: $450