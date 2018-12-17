These Smoking Slippers Answer the Question, What Goes Best with Whisky?

Smoking slippers are one of those shoes we recommend adding to your wardrobe each and every holiday season. While most versions of the debonair style fall squarely within a wide range of formal dress codes—they look equally sharp whether adding a dandyish punctuation mark to a tuxedo or dressing up tailored separates—we’re always partial to a pair that shows off a bit of your personality. And though you can’t go wrong with a classic monogram, go a step further this season and pick a pair like Rob McAllan’s King of Speyside loafers ($500) to match your favorite after-hours indulgence.

The limited-edition style has been created by the New York–based brand in partnership with the Macallan. Meant to honor the distiller’s Rare Cask series, the black velvet loafer features the silhouette of the historic Easter Elchies house—the spiritual home of the brand (and where reportedly 200,000 casks of the good stuff are matured at any one time)—embroidered on the upper in a gleaming gold thread that calls to mind the rich amber hue of the coveted spirit. And like the whisky, which sees a very limited number of bottles go into circulation every year (case in point: if you don’t already have this year’s release in your collection, you’re going to have to pay top dollar to track it down on the secondary market), only 100 pairs of the loafers are available for purchase, and they’re vanishing quickly. At the time of writing, only 57 are still available.

If you manage to snag a pair, you’ll find that they slot in easily alongside the rest of your collection, and they may even become your go-to party shoes. That’s because the pair features Rob McAllan’s signature performance-inspired construction, which incorporates classic techniques of Italian shoemaking turned on their heads. The result is a posh style that feels more like your favorite pair of sneakers than your straitlaced dress shoes. The gold embellishment is also surprisingly versatile, adding a nice flash of interest to black, gray, and navy suits or trousers and providing an easy counterbalance for patterned sport coats.

Best of all? Every cent of the purchase price of the loafers goes to the Folded Flag Foundation, an organization that provides support and scholarships for the families of fallen soldiers. Happy holidays indeed.