After Working at Nike for 30 Years, This Sneakerhead Is Auctioning Off a Trove of Rare Kicks

Every job has its perks, but access to ultra-rare sneakers has to rank pretty high. Just ask one ex-Nike employee, who is now selling off a trove of unique kicks he accrued while working for the company.

Having worked within the company’s Innovation Kitchen for more than three decades, the former Nike staffer (who remains anonymous) has collaborated with famed sneaker collector Shoezeum to auction off an assortment of highly coveted kicks on eBay. Most of Nike’s signature shoes were cooked up in the Kitchen, but some of the more unorthodox styles were never made available for public sale—until now.

The comprehensive collection covers a broad sneaker spectrum, from samples and prototypes to one-off creations which never actually made it to production. Arguably, the crown jewel is the Sample Nike Shox Air Force 1, which is currently sitting at $4,152 with four days left to go. Finished in black and gold, the sneakers have those notorious cushion pillars that can be seen through the sole and are in mint condition.

There’s also a pair of Promo Sample Nike Foamposite Kaiju Snowboarding Boots—currently priced at $2,650—which are particularly eye-catching with black, gold and gray camo. Other jaw-droppers include an Air Force 1 slide, a Fuseposite sample from the peak of Alpha Project’s basketball creations and an Air Max 1 with an inner sock. Most of the sneakers are in pristine condition and come with all the documentation and tags to keep collectors happy.

In addition to the kicks, there’s also a myriad of unique products and accessories on auction—some of which were made available to employees only—including keychains, paperweights, apparel, books, dice and dog tags. So, basically, you can get all the benefits of being a long-time Nike employee without sacrificing 30 years of your life.

To see the full assortment of sneakers on offer, head over to the Shoezeum eBay page. Happy bidding!