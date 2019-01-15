Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Nike’s New “Smart” Self-Lacing Sneakers Are Here to Take You Back to the Future

You can now live out those Marty McFly dreams.

Nike Adapt BB Nike

Related Articles

 

Footwear behemoth Nike has a long history with self-lacing shoes, going back to the ’80s heydey of Marty McFly and Back to the Future 2. But starting today everyone can get in on the action.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On Tuesday morning, the brand announced a new self-lacing model—the Nike Adapt BB—a “smart” basketball shoe that is responsive to your foot and adjusts accordingly, giving you a perfect, custom fit. To test the limits of this, they chose to focus on a performance shoe—a basketball sneaker, because as the brand notes in a release, “a level of fit that feels comfortable at one point might feel constrictive just 24 minutes later.” The foot can apparently expand up to a half-size during a game, and therefore gave Nike the perfect challenge to the idea of the perfect fit. “Because the needs of the foot change at any given time based on the sport, its duration and on specific movements, like a slashing cut to the basket, ‘perfect fit’ is a floating target.”

Nike Adapt BB

Nike Adapt BB  Nike

Nike has long been obsessed with intelligent product design, and today’s release is the most fully realized example of that vision. Outfitted with a custom motor in the mid-sole that senses movement and weight, the shoe can adjust accordingly to varying weight and tension stimulus. There’s internal quad axial material, which essentially molds to your foot shape, a cushlon foam midsole for maximum comfort, and power laces that lock in place at the push of a button. There’s also a downloadable app that allows you to save your favorite fits, control the color of a mid-sole light, and like your smartphone software, it will be updating as new technological advancements are made.

Best of all, they look great, with a sleek design that’s a mix of futuristic dreaming and real-world pragmatism. The craziest part? The shoes aren’t some far-out fantasy or just-for-show concept; they’re available for pre-order for the relatively reasonable price of $350. You can snag a pair of your own at Nike.com.

Nike Adapt BB

Nike Adapt BB  Nike

 

 

More Footwear

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Footwear

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Open up to luxury this year. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 64% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad