Prada and Adidas Team Up for a Ghostly Pair of Sneakers Primed for Sailing

Prada and Adidas are back with another footwear collaboration sure to have every sneakerhead’s pulse racing.

After partnering on a crisp version of Adidas’ Superstar trainer, the companies are turning their attention to Prada’s sneaker canon, specifically its classic America’s Cup sneaker. They combined its sailing-inspired aesthetic with touches taken from the AC75 Luna Rossa boat to produce the new A+P Luna Rossa 21.

Almost ghostly in appearance thanks to its transparent materials and tonal color scheme, the style is loaded with tech from Adidas, like its Primegreen upper, a proprietary fabric composed of 100 percent recycled polyester and no virgin plastic. The entire design is intended to achieve maximum flexibility and breathability that works just as well on city streets as it does on the deck of a ship. And, thanks to Adidas’ Boost midsole, it’s also a remarkably supportive shoe we can imagine quickly becoming a go-to for its versatility and comfort.

“For this shoe, everything started from the needs of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team; the shape of this new style, the innovative and sustainable materials, the performing details have been specially designed for the sailors,” Lorenzo Bertelli, head of CSR and marketing of the Prada Group, told WWD about the style’s development. Established by Prada in 1997, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team will have its own professional version of the shoe with an equally stylish iteration available for the non-seafaring among us.

As cutting-edge as the technology behind the A+P Luna Rossa 21 may be, the new pair is also, in its way, a throwback. First coming to market and gaining popularity in the late ’90s and early aughts, Prada’s PS0906 sneakers, later nicknamed America’s Cup, were part of the brand’s technical Linea Rossa brand. Both that diffusion line and the sneakers seem prescient in hindsight when faced with a contemporary industry flooded with designer sneaker collaborations. But we have a feeling this new addition will easily keep above the fray.

The A+P Luna Rossa 21 is available from both Prada and Adidas for $695.