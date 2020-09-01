Prada and Adidas Team Up to Give the Classic Superstar a Plush Makeover

The Adidas Superstar is one of the most famous sneakers of all time. Now it’s set to become one of the most luxurious. That’s because a new collaboration between the sneaker giant and Prada is giving the classic kick a plush new makeover.

Next week, as part of the second stage of the brands’s partnership, the Prada Superstar is scheduled to arrive in stores, according to a joint press release. The collaboration doesn’t attempt to reinvent the iconic unisex shoe, which was introduced in 1969, but it does illustrate how a memorable wardrobe staple can be subtly upgraded with premium materials.

Take a casual look at the Prada Superstar and you may not notice much difference between it and the standard model. That’s because its most crucial elements—the famously simple silhouette, distinctive rubber shell toe and trademark stripes and trefoil logo—have been left alone, and rightfully so. In fact, if it weren’t for the Prada logo heat-stamped on the side of the heel, you’d likely have no idea the Italian fashion house played any part in developing the new edition.

But that all changes once you pick up the sneaker. This Superstar offers Prada’s signature combination of craftsmanship and rich materials. That’s because the shoe is assembled in Prada’s workshops in the Le Marche region from full-grain leather, lending the sneaker the premium feel you’ve come to expect from the fashion house.

The shoe, which is set to go on sale in the brands’s stores and online on September 8, will be available in three colorways: monochrome black, white with black, and chrome silver with white. The three sneakers follow on the heels of a limited-edition, all-white Superstar and Bowling Bag that the brands released together late last year. A third collaboration, featuring pieces inspired by the America’s Cup sailing race, will debut early next year.