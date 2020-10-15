Salvatore Ferragamo Teamed Up With Microsoft to Help You Customize Its Most Exclusive Shoes

Salvatore Ferragamo wants its exclusive shoes to the be tailor-made for your feet, and it’s turning to an unlikely partner to help make that happen.

The luxury shoe brand has teamed up with Microsoft for Tramezza Made-to-Order, a new program that allows clients to customize the label’s most well-known men’s footwear style like never before, both in-store and online. Microsoft and its technological associate Hevolus developed a dedicated web application which allows the user to have an immersive shopping experience, interacting with an ultra-faithful 3-D reproduction as he selects everything from the material to the color.

“The Tramezza – Future Of Craft project is part of our digital transformation path aimed at constantly innovating the service to our customers and is already offering significant benefits in various areas: from the optimization of the customer journey in an omnichannel perspective to better management of space in physical stores, from the simplification of purchasing methods to better customer service, up to a rise in conversion rates,” said Ferragamo CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi in a statement. “We look forward to introducing the new service to our customers around the world.”

The Made-to-Order program gives customers the opportunity to select from four different iterations of the classic shoe––from a Derby to a double monk strap––available in nine different colors. Even the soles have the options of five different hues, plus they can feature the owner’s initials in fine micro-studs. And just as added insurance that your pair will never be confused for someone else’s, your name can be hand-written inside each shoe along with the custom packaging.

But should you require help when navigating the bevy of options Ferragamo has provided, that’s where the technology sweeps back in once more. Wearing Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 smartglasses, brand representatives can share interactive sessions in augmented reality to guide you to the optimal configuration and then manage the order once complete.

Ferragamo has a series of exclusive in-store events spanning 24 metropolitan hubs (including London, Paris, Tokyo and Mexico City) planned in the coming months to introduce the new service to its customers. The move could prove critical as the brand and its luxury peers look to expand shopping channels, especially in light of a potential second Covid-related shutdown across Europe.