Sebago Teamed up With Drake’s to Give Its Classic Boat Shoe a Refresh Just in Time for Summer

Steve McQueen’s favorite boat shoe just got a British refresh.

The preppy Sebago Docksides—known for helping define university campus style throughout the 20th century and being donned by stars from Paul Newman to Pharrell Williams—have been reimagined for 2023 thanks to a new collaboration with contemporary haberdasher Drake’s.

Releasing on June 8, the new boat shoes sport a modernized look in two versatile colorways: a navy-and-white option alongside a more colorful patchwork choice in a mix of navy, red, and white hues. Respective paracord and leather shoelaces create an eye-catching contrast for both leather-crafted pairs. Hand-stitched details along the upper, white eyelets, and an embossed co-branding on the insole also add a special touch to the shoes.

Drake’s by Sebago boat shoes as featured in Drake’s 2023 Spring Lookbook. Courtesy of Drake’s

“We specifically selected the leathers as I believe they will age beautifully with time and, hopefully, a bit of exposure to some sun and salt water,” Drake’s creative director Michael Hill said in a statement. “I didn’t want to mess with the magic too much, as it’s such a timeless style.”

If you frequent Drake’s, the shoe’s green-and-white side tabs may seem familiar; they’re inspired by the brand’s shop awnings, which can be seen from London’s Savile Row to Seoul. The British retailer launched its 2023 Spring Lookbook in May, which showed off a preview of the new Dockside variations paired with warm-weather staples such as Italian seersucker, Japanese denim, and new shirting that’s handmade in India.

“The Docksides is the first shoe that I remember wearing to school, which played a significant role in shaping my view on clothing and style,” Hill said. “I’ve always loved the silhouette and what it represents. It’s an honor to work with the team at Sebago on a version of our own.”

Shop the new Drake’s for Sebago Docksides online and in-store starting tomorrow.