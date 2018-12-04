Oxfords, Loafers, and Sneakers That Will Step Up Your Holiday Party Style

There are plenty of ways to stand out in a sea of black tuxedos during the holiday season’s party lineup—swapping out said tuxedo for a plush velvet number or slipping on an embellished evening jacket being two of them. But not every soiree—think the end-of-year celebration at your more conservative office—calls for something quite so statement-making. Keep the classic tuxedo and instead swap out your basic black dress shoes for a pair with a little, or, in some cases, a lot, more visual interest. Read on to discover five styles—ranging from smoking slippers with an eye-catching oil-slick look to sneakers you can get away with wearing on New Year’s Eve (really!)—that will step up your holiday dressing game.