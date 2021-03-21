50 of the Rarest Nike Sneakers of All Time Are Up for Auction at Sotheby’s Right Now

Sotheby’s has partnered with Chicago sneaker store English Sole to auction some of the rarest Nike kicks ever produced.

Now open for bidding, Sotheby’s and English Sole present: Scarce Air. Together, the auction house and boutique have curated 50 prized grails to auction.

Among the highly coveted kicks are: the Nike Air Force 1 Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold (created in commemoration of the HBO series “Entourage”). The sneaker is predicted to go for about $40,000.

Also in bidding are Kanye West-signed Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Mismatch” Sample sneakers designed by the rapper before he moved to Adidas. Those are believed to be sold for up to $60,000.

Scarce Air also includes three pairs of Jordan IIIs, IXs and XI — all designed in celebration of singer-songwriter Usher. Additionally, a 2005 pair of Eminem “Encore” Jordan IVs with a Marshall Mathers-signed Shady Records card will up for grabs. The auction will run through March 29.

Of the event, Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables said: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with English Sole to present this carefully curated group of extremely rare sneakers, some of which have never surfaced in public auction before.”

The collection is remarkably diverse, and touches everything from music, to art, to design and fashion. From the coveted Air Jordan 1 ‘Shinedown’ to the Air Jordan 1 ‘Colette’, the pairs are remarkably rare, and each have their own unique stories: the Colette Jordan 1s are a nod to the great Parisian high fashion and streetwear boutique, Colette. Featuring ‘Au Revoir’ on the sole of the right shoe, they were made for friends and family of the brand upon the store’s closing. We hope that we are able to honor the unique history of each through this offering.”