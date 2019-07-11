Quantcast
// RR One

100 of the World’s Rarest Sneakers Are Now on Sale at Sotheby’s

The most sought-after, limited-edition drops in sneaker history.

Air Jordan 5 Tokyo 23 Courtesy of Sotheby's

It’s no secret that the sneaker market is exploding. Sneakerheads will do just about anything to get their hands on the latest, coveted kicks—and now they have the opportunity to get their feet into a pair of the world’s rarest. Sotheby’s has partnered with sneaker powerhouse Stadium Goods to auction 100 of the most prized sneakers in history from the company’s renowned “Trophy Case.”

Running today until July 23, the “Ultimate Sneaker Collection” is the first-ever online-only sneaker auction and will offer up highly coveted kicks from Nike, Adidas, YEEZY, Air Jordan, and other notable brands. Some of the standout sneakers include Pharrell’s super sought-after Chanel x Adidas NMD Hu TR, which he customized especially for Karl Lagerfeld; two pairs of limited-edition Back to the Future II Nike Mags from 2011 and 2016; as well as four rare pairs from Travis Scott’s collaborative Air Jordan 4 collection (one of which Kylie Jenner has worn).

2016-Nike-Mag

Nike MAG “Back To the Future 2016”  Courtesy of Sotheby's

But the real showstopper has to be the handmade Nike Waffle Trainer “Moon Shoe” from the ‘70s—which Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed for the runners at the Olympic Trials in 1972. Only 12 sets were originally made, and only a few pairs remain today. These particular kicks are the only pair known to exist in an unworn condition—hence they’re expected to fetch between $100,000 and $160,000.

Nike-Moon-Shoe

1972 Nike Waffle Trainer “Moon Shoe”  Courtesy of Sotheby's

“At Stadium Goods, we’ve long talked about how sneakers are this generation’s luxury fashion, and being able to collaborate with a brand with the history and esteem of Sotheby’s is further proof of that. We’re offering dozens of incredibly exceptional items in this sale, including many that are genuinely one of a kind. These items are true cultural artifacts, and it will be a thrill to see them in a public exhibition alongside the rest of Sotheby’s renowned offerings,” John McPheters, Stadium Goods co-founder and co-CEO, said in the press release.

If you’re keen to start bidding, the Stadium Goods x Sothebys “Ultimate Sneaker Collection Auction” is accessible via the Sotheby’s website. Alternatively, you can peruse the kicks IRL at Sotheby’s New York Galleries.

See more of the sneakers crossing the block below:

Air Yeezy2 NRG Pure Platinum

Air Yeezy2 NRG Pure Platinum  Courtesy of Sotheby's

The 10 Nike Air Max 97 OG

The 10 Nike Air Max 97 OG  Courtesy of Sotheby's

Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Frozen

Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Frozen  Courtesy of Sotheby's

Air Jordan 11 Jeter

Air Jordan 11 Jeter  Courtesy of Sotheby's

Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas NMD

Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas NMD  Courtesy of Sotheby's

Travis-Scott-x-Air-Jordan-4-Mocha

Travis-Scott-x-Air-Jordan-4-Mocha  Courtesy of Sotheby's

Travis Scott - Cactus Jack F&F (Purple)

Travis Scott – Cactus Jack F&F (Purple)  Courtesy of Sotheby's

Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu TR Karl Lagerfield

Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu TR Karl Lagerfeld  Courtesy of Sotheby's

More Footwear

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Footwear

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you.
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad