Supreme and Clarks Team Up on Trio of Shoes Dropping This Week

The footwear will become available in black, red, and brown versions with a custom pattern.

The Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabee Courtesy of Supreme

Supreme has tapped Clarks Originals for its next sneaker collaboration.

After joining forces with Dr. Martens last month to deliver a 3-Eye shoe collection, the legendary streetwear label has announced on Instagram that it has partnered with longtime collaborator Clarks for a trio of Wallabee styles dropping before week’s end.

The latest Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabees are presented in black, red, and brown colorways, with each pair equipped with a custom pattern covering the entirety of the premium suede upper. The sneakers are come with leather lining, while the silhouette’s signature crepe material appears on the outsole.

“This Spring, Supreme has worked with Clarks Originals on a custom version of the Wallabee. The shoe features a premium suede upper with appliqué pattern, leather lining and natural crepe sole. Made exclusively for Supreme, the Wallabee will be offered in three colorways,” Supreme wrote for the Instagram caption.

The latest trio of Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabees collection will be released tomorrow at us.supreme.com and at select Supreme doors including in New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris. Supreme in Japan will release its pairs on Saturday. At the time of publication, pricing for the shoes has yet to be announced by the collaborators.

