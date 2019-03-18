Meet the Biz-Savvy Teens Who Are Turning Their Sneaker Obsessions into Big Dollars

It’s a brotherhood that’s easy to monetize. Sozio declines to reveal the particulars of his ledger sheet, though he does say that the Kardashian-adjacent reality TV celebrity Jonathan Cheban was a client, and Sozio happens to be sporting a Rolex Air-King, which he bought for himself with his profits. Sozio’s business is in some ways a surprisingly old-school, interpersonal affair, especially today, when mobile apps and algorithms dominate the scene. His dealing depends on a worldwide network of contacts he’s cultivated to reserve shoes for him from each release—a size here and there, sent from specialty and big-box retailers around the world, landing in his building’s foyer before he inspects them and sends them off to his customers.

There’s a level of obfuscation that lends the transactions a certain illicit energy. “It didn’t start off this way, but I have strong connections, and now I don’t really have to do anything before a release,” he says. “I source [the shoes] from multiple places … but I can’t tell you where. There are people in stores, or people I’ve met on Instagram. There’s a whole market out there for streetwear.”

On an average Yeezy release, Sozio will acquire about 15 pairs. A best-case scenario is that he can resell a roughly $200 shoe for $2,000. That’s a $27,000 profit. In recent months, some Yeezy styles have been more readily available, making them less desirable. The key to staying in the black, Sozio says, is monitoring the vacillating market.

The Yeezys Sozio deals his clients may be hard to get, but his own personal shoes are on an even higher echelon of rare. He considers the Balenciaga Speed trainers (which go for $770 and were immortalized by rapper Cardi B as “the ones that look like socks” in her track “I Like It”) a go-to as well as his Maison Margiela high-tops. His most prized shoe is a collaboration among musician Pharrell Williams, Chanel, and Adidas, a model that’s incredibly scant—500 pairs were produced. On the website Flight Club, depending on size, they can run you as much as $15,000. Once, outside of Nobu Fifty Seven, Sozio thought two guys on the street were going to jump him for them. The shoes mostly stay in the closet, though, where they have pride of place.

Thanks to his network of well-placed deputies, Sozio is able to run his business while sidestepping the rigmarole of the online purchase process. His clients, who range from men in their 60s to an 8-year-old (not counting the baby-size Yeezys he sold to some mothers)—come to him mostly by social media or word of mouth.

Brody uses the internet to his advantage, leveraging technology to acquire items that would otherwise require him to miss class on a weekly basis. He wields a bot, which he programs to do one thing: Buy Supreme clothing.