Todd Snyder Teams Up With Victory Sportswear for a Line of Retro, Handmade Sneakers

Quick errands and casual meet-ups demand their own kind of shoe—durable, stylish but never trying too hard. Todd Snyder’s latest collaboration aims to be just that kind of sneaker.

The New York designer has teamed up with Massachusetts-based shoemaker Victory Sportswear for a pair of running shoes handmade in the US. The kicks come in three colors, including grey, navy and olive. Each pair also features a vegetable tanned leather heel, tab and tongue, which is topped with a custom co-branded label. For optimal comfort, the trainers are stacked on top of a nubby Vibram sole that also adds to their old-school appeal.

Snyder is known for his Americana-inspired collaborations, which are usually pieced together with other well-known stateside brands. Last November, the designer partnered with J. Press to release a collection of modernized Ivy-league pieces. A month earlier, he launched a limited-edition range of upcycled products with the help of L.L. Bean. What sets this collaboration apart is that it’s one of the few Snyder has undertaken with a smaller label.

Founded in 1982, Victory Sportswear started out as Hersey Custom Shoe Company and grew out of a converted Maine sheep barn. In 2007, it was acquired by third-generation cobbler Stephen Keoseian, who moved the business to his hometown of Fitching, Massachusetts where he continues to handmake the footwear with his father. The two companies merged under one name in 2019.

“We make shoes created for everyone, from walkers to marathon runners to those who have highly specific orthopedic needs,” the brand says on its website. “Our shoes are made for your feet, and last for years. We make our shoes with the double reverse flare foxing method that allow our shoes to be resoled with many years of wear.”

That method—and the durability it promises—comes at a cost, of course. The Todd Snyder and Victory Sportswear sneakers, which come in sizes 7-13, will run you $250 a pair. Head over to Todd Snyder.com for more information.