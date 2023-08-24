Todd Snyder Is About to Drop Its First Pair of Sneakers

Todd Snyder is helping your courtside kicks exude swagger.

On Thursday, the menswear label unveiled its first sneaker, a design inspired by the New York-based designer’s love for old-school basketball. The limited-edition release, called The Tuscan Court Shoe, pairs classic looks with luxe Italian craftsmanship and materials for a stylish result. When they drop on September 14, the kicks will follow a decade-long string of collaborations with names including New Balance and Vans in Snyder’s portfolio.

The Tuscan Court Shoe comes in two colorways: Biscotti Cream and Grigio Gray. Both versions have a sophisticated, relaxed appeal and Vachetta leather uppers punctuated by soft suede accents.

But the shoes weren’t merely designed for looks. A cork footbed and an EVA cup sole were incorporated to give wearers as much comfort as possible. The sneaker also comes in a cotton shoe bag for dust-free safekeeping, and even that is designed to match the sartorial nature of the release.

While this is Snyder’s first sneaker offering, the brand launched its first footwear style, a pair of suede chukka boots, in 2022. Called the Nomad Boot, that style was also made in Italy. Carlier this year, the brand worked with two European cordwainers to create a collection of Italian leather sandals, and has also produced espadrilles in Spain. Snyder has also worked with New Balance on an exclusive City Gym sneaker, and has produced a variety of styles with Converse.

“Collaborating with New Balance and Converse was a full-immersion crash course in the finer points of sneaker design, and the natural next step was to launch my own sneaker line—one that combined Italian craftsmanship with New York attitude,” Snyder says. “I started with the classic silhouettes you would have seen at The Cage on West 4th Street or on the courts at Forest Hills back in the ’70s, and then added these luxurious Italian leathers and suedes to create a gentleman’s court sneaker.”

The Tuscan Court Shoe drops on September 14. You can buy a pair for $498 at all Todd Snyder retail locations and via the brand’s website.