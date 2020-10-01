Vans Just Launched Its Collab With MoMA at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship

The term “wearable art” just got a whole new meaning.

Created in partnership with the world-renowned Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Vans is dropping a collection of sneakers, apparel and accessories featuring some of the institution’s most famous holdings. To celebrate the launch of this initial release (another is scheduled for November), Vans has established a special pop-up shop in Nordstrom’s New York City flagship store. The temporary space not only reflects the museum’s own minimalist architecture but also incorporates many of the artworks used in the capsule.

“MoMA is excited to finally reveal the Vans collaboration as they, too, have a rich legacy of supporting artistic expression,” MoMA executive Robin Sayetta said in a press release. “We pursue a limited number of product collaborations, and our goal is always to engage a broader audience with modern art. We are thrilled to reach art lovers around the world through Vans’ global network.”

Artists featured in the collection include Salvador Dalí, Vasily Kandinsky, Claude Monet, Edvard Munch and Jackson Pollock. Some, like Dalí and Monet, effectively have mini collections of their own within the range. The streetwear brand’s design team took a particular liking to Dalí’s famous piece The Persistence of Memory from 1931. They translated its melting clocks to t-shirts and sneakers, which have skewed uppers and a distorted foxing stripe along the sole to mirror its languid theme. Monet’s Water Lilies got a similar treatment with the dreamy pastel waterscape dusted across a baseball cap, hoodie and comfortable low-tops.

But MoMA itself also got prominent placement in the painterly lineup. The first batch of products includes 10 MoMA-branded designs, ranging from apparel (tees for children and adults) to footwear to accessories categories. The museum created a colorful interpretation of Vans’ classic checkerboard pattern as a way of showcasing its expanded identity.

If you can’t make it to Nordstrom‘s NYC location, the collection will also be available online and in MoMA Design stores. See more photos of the collaboration below: