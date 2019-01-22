Zegna’s New Fully Customizable Sneakers Take Personalization to Another Level

It’s one thing to have off-the-shelf style, but quite another to be unique. Where those two worlds overlap is the stuff of legends.

Thus, the luxury behemoth Ermenegildo Zegna XXX (the classic Italian label’s streetwear-leaning “contemporary couture” off-shoot) is appealing to both goals, with the release of a new sneaker called the “My Cesare”—a fully customizable kick that bends to virtually all of its owner’s aesthetic whims.

The design, a hiking boot-athletic sneaker hybrid with a chunky sole and upper made from overlapping pieces of leather and mesh, first debuted during Zegna’s fall 2019 runway show earlier this month, in front of a crowd that included rapper Vic Mensa, model Sonny Hall, and actor Ashton Sanders—all of whom were wearing the shoes, naturally.

Zegna is extending that VIP service to the rest of its customers by allowing them the ability to pick and chose various Pantone colors for the layered upper construction pieces, the sole, and other components of the shoe, all of which helps to create a one-of-a-kind final product. The conceit behind the $750 show is that, for the first time, owners can create a unique sneaker that reflects exactly who you are with the highest-quality materials. All told, there are thousands of style permutations for the sneaker, meaning discerning guys can certainly find a color combo that work for them. And for those whocan’t make up their minds, you can always buy multiples.

Zegna stores across that globe are supporting this initiative, but you can do it from the comfort of your own home—at apparel site FarFetch, which is fully enabled with all the customization tools needed to make your very own edition of My Cesare.

Bad news for those of you who have trouble with delaying your gratification though: Since the sneakers are made to your specifications, they will take six to eight weeks to make their way to you. So those of you hungry for a new pair of shoes to show off will have to take a deep breath and sit tight. Just remember—good things come to those who wait.