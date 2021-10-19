Bergdorf Goodman Just Opened a High-End Self-Care Shop for Men

Since it opened in 1990, the Bergdorf Goodman’s men’s store, Goodman’s, has been more than just a shop. Through its architecture and interiors, attention to detail and excellent customer service, it’s long served not only as a place where guys can learn to dress better, but also where they can get acquainted with a better lifestyle. As of today, that lifestyle includes grooming and wellness.

At the new Men’s Self-Care Shop, which opened on Tuesday on Goodman’s main floor, you can indulge in a carefully curated selection of products designed to make you look and feel your best. Serums and face wash from Dr. Barabara Sturm sit alongside other essentials from 111 Skin. Vitamins from 8 Greens and collagen-boosting products by Shore Magic aren’t far away. Sore from the gym? Work causing you to tense up? Pick up one of the Theraguns on offer. And if your hair needs attention, shampoos and conditioners from brands like Iles Formula and Jupiter are ready for the taking.

“We’ve always had a significant fragrance business,” said Bruce Pask, the men’s fashion director of Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, in an interview with Robb Report. “But we felt that it was important to address the needs that go beyond fragrance and do so in a meaningful way.” According to Pask, “meaningful” also means handpicked. To ensure that the scores of products featured in the initial assortment are actually effective, he tested each of them himself.

Not that he’s an expert. “I’m 30 years late. Before, I was just using soap and water,” he said. Like most men, skincare wasn’t necessarily a top concern for Pask. But when the pandemic forced all of us into our homes, he found himself experimenting with grooming in a way he never had before. “Not only did it force me to slow down in a meditative way, but it also forced me to create a helpful regime,” he said.

Now, Pask’s skincare routine reaches far beyond soap and water. In the morning, it’s three steps: cleanser, toner and moisturizer. In the evening, he adds in a few serums from Augustinus Bader or Dr. Barabara Sturm. Iles Formula shampoo and conditioner help his hair retain its shine. And the bath salts from Organic Pharmacy are key to winding down after a long day. For Pask, self-care is an evolving formula that he can adjust to his changing needs.

If you’re also new to the world of self-care, don’t fret. The products are displayed in a way that’s easy to understand, aligned essentially with the categorical steps of skincare routines: Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, then serums. (Haircare is allotted its own real estate.) The offering is somewhat reminiscent of B. Shop, Pask’s personally curated offering on Goodman’s third floor, where clothes are arranged so that guys can easily envision how to wear them.

“We wanted to demystify wellness and skincare for men as awareness about it is only starting to grow,” he says. “It’s relatively a new category for men to delve into, so we wanted to make it as easy as possible so shopping for it can still be fun.”

In another effort to aid Bergdorf’s discerning customer, The Men’s Self-Care Shop experience will also extend online through Bergdorf Goodman’s website, where guides will walk you through the products and offer and grooming tips. While the conversation about wellness at Bergdorf’s is novel, the devotion to practicality and overall well-being is not.