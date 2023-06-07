The 15 Best Hair Products to Keep You Frizz Free All Day Long

We’d all love to have a good hair day every day of the year, but most of the time it simply isn’t up to us. Instead, it’s the weather that gets to decide. Humid day? Then be frizzy! Air too dry? Frizzing and fraying it is! On top of that, things like hot showers, swimming, and sun exposure can compromise the moisture levels inside each hair, leaving the cuticles open and the strands prone to dehydration. That’s where the best anti-frizz hair products come in: They’re your surest way to have smoother, more cooperative, and long-lasting hairstyles every day, since rarely will the weather give you optimal conditions. (Though, cooler, shorter showers will help heaps, too!)

Read on for frizz-fighting product expertise from hair stylist and 20-year barbershop vet Olivia Gomez who cuts at Church Barber in San Francisco. These are the best types of products for a successful frizz defense, along with our favorite product (or products) in each category.

The Best Hair Products for Fighting Frizz

Hair Masks

Hair masks are a super vitamin for your hair. They fortify the strands with nutrients, in turn preventing breakage; they also coat the strands to keep cuticles smoothed over and lock in nourishment. Some are worn for as little as five minutes, while others might need an hour, or are intended for overnight wear. They can even double as same-day styling creams.

Gomez says to look for keratin-packed masks, as well as other forms of proteins like rice and soy. “You want a mask that will give you the ultimate protection, one that promotes elasticity, and ultimately will give you intense moisture and shine,” she says. “For unprocessed hair shorter than shoulder length, once every two or three weeks is recommended.”

Hair Creams

Creams are perhaps the most universal styler for frizz prevention, says Gomez, in that they also coat the strands with nourishing ingredients to in turn prevent moisture loss. Despite being lightweight, creams are just heavy enough to help weigh the ends of hair down and prevent flyaways. If you have curly hair, then look for ultra-moisturizing options or leave-in conditioning creams.

Argan Oil

If you have longer hair—let’s say anything long enough to weigh itself down at the sides or tuck behind the ear ever so slightly—then consider applying a couple of drops of argan oil throughout your strands. “Argan oil delivers a huge dose of hydration that seals, repairs, and gives nourishment,” Gomez explains. “It helps in controlling frizz and flyaways, and is for all hair types and textures.”

Targeted Shampoo

Gomez says that having a targeted shampoo is one of the best defenses against frizzy hair—and at the same time, having the wrong shampoo (an overdrying one) can be one of the worst things. Look for shampoos that use words like smoothing, hydrating, and strengthening in their promise, and that can back it up with the right ingredients. (And avoid the obvious overdrying culprits like sulfates.) Try to shampoo every other day or every third day, too, while solely using conditioner or water rinses on the in-between days.

Moisture-Locking Conditioner

Many shampoos come with a conditioner counterpart. Gomez recommends pairing them, since brands will typically formulate the duo to work together towards your primary end goal (like fighting frizz and smoothing hair). “Most people rinse conditioner out thoroughly, but I recommend leaving a little in to keep the hair moisturized,” she says. At the very least, let it set for a couple minutes while you tend to your body wash, and always follow a shampoo with a conditioner. It is ok to use a conditioner on its own every other day (on non-shampoo days).

Efficient Blow Dryers (with a “Cool Shot” Function)

Choose your blow dryer wisely, and limit its hot use. Cheap blow dryers fry your cuticle, dehydrate the strand, and leave hair unable to trap moisture. More tech-forward options like ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline hair dryers use things like oppositely charged ions and infrared heat to physically dry the outside of hair without damaging the cuticles or depleting any moisture.

As for cutting back on hot use, try to dry more on the “air-only”/”heat-free” functions, by choosing a dryer with a “cool air” button. “There is a reason why there are shots of cool air on blow dryers,” Gomez says. “Just like ice baths help support our immunities and physical health, the same happens when the cooling hits the cuticle: It stabilizes product and seals the hair to stay in place, helping the hairstyle to last longer.”

Heat and UV Protectants

Prior to any use of hot blow dryers, hair straighteners, and other hot tools—or prior to heading out in the hot weather, humidity, and/or sun all day—you should consider coating the strands with some sort of heat or UV defense. This will coat the strands and prevent moisture loss. “There are several products and tools to help keep that nasty humidity from breaking the hair’s hydrogen bonds down,” says Gomez. “They will prevent frizz and out-of-control wavy flatness.” The easiest options are sprays, though some creams and oils often double as heat shields, too.

Anti-Static Combs

When combing your hair, always avoid plastic combs since they can cause static. Instead, choose cellulose acetate, wood, metal, or ox horn. (Cellulose acetate is the best plastic alternative, is lightweight, vegan, and is sturdy.)

If combing wet hair that easily tangles, then a wide tooth comb is essential, says Gomez, since it puts less pressure on the hair and causes far less breakage. “Start from the ends and steadily work your way up to the scalp, which will help prevent breakage.”

Wet Brushes

Never brush your hair wet, unless you’re using a wet brush. “Wet brushes are made to detangle unruly wet or dry hair,” Gomez notes, adding that they’re the best option for curls, too. “They help smooth the hair out and keep the curls defined.” Use them to distribute creams or conditioning masks evenly.

