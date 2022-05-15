7 Beard Oils That’ll Leave Your Scruff Soft and Smooth

Growing a beard can be a process, and making it enjoyable can help you get to the finish line with both your facial hair—and the skin underneath it—healthy and in great condition. And one of the easiest ways to enhance your beard both during the growth and maintenance phases is by using a beard oil. The best beard oils for men can keep your whiskers clean, soft and lustrous—and can also support the skin underneath it. Read on to learn about the benefits of beard oil and for a roster of the best beard oils.

What Does Beard Oil Do?

A well-formulated beard oil will absorb quickly into the hairs while also coating the strands with a moisture-locking seal. And depending on how you apply it, a beard oil can also nourish and moisturize the skin beneath the beard. While you might not need a beard oil if you keep your facial hair short, guys with longer beards will want to invest in one. That’s because the natural oils our skin secretes have a harder time making their way down the longer strands and nourishing hair ends. This is a contributing factor to bristly, itchy beards and even split ends. A little oil, routinely applied to these ends, can remedy the matter. It can also prevent dry, itchy, and flaky skin beneath the beard, since this skin is easy to ignore when obscured by facial hair. And, depending on the types of oils used in the recipe, it can even prevent bacterial and fungal breakouts on the skin, and in turn, prevent acne from forming.

By softening the hairs, beard oil can also prevent you from looking unkempt and act as a lightweight styler. The natural, lightweight shine it provides also keeps the beard looking healthy and strong. Some of them even deliver a subtle, refreshing scent that lingers all day.

You might see some beard oils sold with a single, solitary ingredient, like jojoba oil or argan oil. Those oils are extremely nourishing, and argan in particular is one of the least pore-clogging oils you can find. However, it helps to understand your specific needs and find formulas that cater to your demands. For example, if you have a long beard, you do want something that nourishes the ends, helps tame and add shine, but also conditions the skin beneath. If you can’t find all that in one product that you love, it might make sense to pick up two oils—perhaps one for the mane and one for the skin—especially since it’ll go just as far as having to replenish the hero bottle of oil twice as often. If you have a short beard, on the other hand, you may find that your go-to moisturizer still suits your needs (by moisturizing the skin beneath the beard), but that your centimeter-long bristles are starting to curl back and irritate your face. In this instance, your priority is largely just nourishment (to relax and soften the hairs).

The Best Kinds of Oils for Beard Oil

Here are 10 of the most common types of oil ingredients found in trusted beard oil blends. They are divided into two types of oils, carrier and essential. Carrier oils are much more conditioning and can safely be used in large volumes; these are extracted from nuts or the seeds of plants. Essential oils, on the other hand, are extracted from plants; they need to be carefully measured and used sparingly. This is why it’s imperative to buy beard oil from established, well-reviewed sellers, as their products have been measured and tested and won’t have adverse effects on your skin and hair.

Carrier Oils

Argan Oil: Non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores) and ultra-nourishing on skin and hair alike. Absorbs quickly and with little sheen.

Jojoba Oil: Low (but measurable) comedogenic rating, so use with caution if you’re acne-prone. Jojoba oil most resembles the oil our skin produces, so it is especially agreeable.

Coconut Oil: Medium-to-high comedogenic rating (best avoided by acne-prone individuals). Has ultra-nourishing and antimicrobial properties.

Moringa Oil: Anti everything: anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, anti-acne and rich in antioxidants. Terrific for taming flyaways and unruly facial hair.

Sweet Almond Oil: Rich in Vitamins A and E. Very lightweight and moisturizing.

Grapeseed Oil: Rich in Vitamin E and extremely lightweight. Terrific on acne-prone skin and absorbs quickly.

Essential Oils

Tea Tree Oil: Its antimicrobial properties prevent bacterial and fungal breakouts, while it also stimulates circulation and nutrient delivery to the follicles.

Peppermint Oil: Boosts circulation and nutrient delivery and has a cooling effect.

Eucalyptus Oil: Anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial. Boosts circulation and nutrient delivery.

Rosemary Oil: Nourishing for skin and can stimulate circulation. Also antiseptic and anti-inflammatory.

You’ll find numerous other types of oil ingredients in beard oil formulas, but these are among the most common. Some brands will also market synthetic formulas, or products that feel more like a serum or moisturizer than a beard oil. Sometimes, it’s a matter of nomenclature, so as long as the product delivers on its promise—and as long as it suits what you need in a conditioning product—then you can feel good about using it.

The Best Beard Oils

Beardbrand Beard Oil

Beardbrand struck gold during the mid-teens beard rush, and for good reason: its products work. Shop the brand’s aptly labeled Gold Line for a facial hair glow-up powered by the mega-moisturizing oils of jojoba, abyssinian, babassu,and castor. (We love the “Old Money” scent for its amber and aged-oak gravitas.)

Buy Now: $29

King C. Gillette Beard Oil

Argan, jojoba, avocado, macadamia seed and almond seed oils combine in this reliable moisturizer. Gillette practically invented the shaving industry over a century ago, and this fast-absorbing formula applies that longstanding legacy and expertise to guys who don’t want bare faces..

Buy Now: $12.99

Pura D’or Beard Oil

Double the volume of my beard oils (or even quadruple), this 4 oz. vial packs extracts of argan, jojoba, sandalwood, grapefruit peel and bergamot, for a recipe that conditions, strengthens and softens both beard and skin.

Buy Now: $12.99

Brothers Artisan Oil Juniper, Rosemary, & Sage Grooming Oil

A packed roster of nourishing and anti-inflammatory ingredients, including argan, jojoba, grape seed, and rosemary, give this option both efficacy and a great scent. The team at Brothers Artisan Oil even advises using it for grooming more than just your facial hair; it also works as a hair and facial oil.

Buy Now: $22

Rocky Mountain Barber Beard Oil

Stop beard itch and beard dandruff dead in their tracks with this hydrating, nourishing, antimicrobial blend of oils—jojoba, coconut, argan, grape seed, eucalyptus and tea tree (basically all the top oils in one formula).

Buy Now: $12.99

Shea Moisture Conditioning Beard Oil

SheaMoisture’s signature maracuja and shea oil are both in this blend, alongside oils of grape seed, olive, castor, jojoba, sweet almond and coconut. Use it to tame the fussiest of flyaways and to promote softer, stronger hair and hair growth.

Buy Now: $10.99

Port Products Conditioning Beard Absolute

A beard oil by another name, this Absolute is anchored by argan and grapeseed oils but elevated by fragrant oils of sandalwood and bergamot.

Buy Now: $22