The Best Body Washes for Guys Who Just Want to Smell Amazing

Put your body wash on a higher pedestal: This is a product that can do so much more than flush dirt and grime away from skin—if you look past the drugstore options, that is. The best men’s body wash might differ from one guy to the next, but there’s something that suits each of us: Perhaps you have acne-prone skin and need something to mitigate or prevent blemishes and pimples. Maybe you work out intensely most days and need a gentle but soothing recovery wash. You might swap in an ultra-nourishing pick in winter, as well as a skin-brightening one in summer.

Body washes can do it all, from smoothing your skin and unclogging pores, to calming stress with a soul-stimulating scent. Consider this list of our favorite body washes, each of which is an upgrade from the standby “wash, rinse, repeat” options—many of which can dry out the skin with their car-wash caliber formulas. The picks below are much kinder, not to mention much more adept at targeting specific problems you may encounter in taking care of your body’s largest organ.

The Best Luxury Body Wash: Patricks BW1 Multi-Action Body Wash

This crisp, cognac- and amber-tinged foaming body wash is the most savory of the lot. It also packs on the benefits: Salicylic acid smooths skin, balances oil production and keeps pores clear, while Vitamins A, C, and E keep skin firm, bright and soothed, respectively. Green tea extract, dragocalm and blueberry actiphyte fortify skin with antioxidants and stimulate collagen production, while green tea extract has anti-inflammatory abilities, no less. On top of all that, it delivers a luxe lather with just a couple of pumps.

The Best Smelling Body Wash: Huron Citrus + Eucalyptus Body Wash

Huron’s body wash is much more than just brilliantly scented, but we must also acknowledge its invigorating citrus and eucalyptus aroma before listing its many other benefits. Along with that aromatherapy, you get a pH- and oil-balancing dose of witch hazel and black walnut leaf, ultra nourishment and moisture defense from coconut oil and Vitamin E, a soothing finish from menthol, as well as a hit of invigoration from the eucalyptus oil. It’s a vegan, Leaping Bunny-certified formula, in a 100 percent recyclable bottle, too, so it’s just as good on the planet as it is on your person and senses.

The Best Exfoliating Body Wash: Mario Badescu AHA Botanical Body Soap

If you want your body wash to also buff away dead skin cells, your instinct might suggest using a gritty body scrub. That’s all well and good, but you can also easily dissolve dead skin cells (and maintain a daily smoothness) if you deploy a body wash powered by alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) instead. Mario Badescu’s recipe uses fruit enzymes in this AHA role, to keep the surface of your body soft, smooth and bright. It’s also effective at preventing clogged pores and body acne.

The Best Body Wash for Acne-Prone Skin: ZitSticka SILKSHAKE Probiotic Body Wash

People with acne-prone skin have been trained to reach for a salicylic acid-powered solution. While that ingredient is terrific at unclogging pores, there’s another approach that can get ahead of blemishes. Try a prebiotic or probiotic body wash instead, which will help power the good bacteria that prevent pore build-up in the first place. ZitSticka’s formula is pre-, pro- and post-biotic (basically, it delivers food for the good bacteria, and harmonizes the skin for these good guys). Add to that skin-firming and anti-inflammatory Omegas 3, 6 and 9—along with acne-thwarting tea tree oil—and you’ve got a formidable foe for blemishes.

The Best Body Wash for Summer: Davines Su Hair and Body Wash

Sun-soaked skin needs extra cradling, and Davines’ antiinflammatory SU formula goes on gently to calm skin (plus hair and scalp, if you use it as a shampoo, too). It’s enriched with Vitamin C (derived from Italian Savona chinotto citrus) to keep skin bright and fortified against pollutants and UV rays. Use it year-round if you like—it can help prevent dull skin in winter—but dial it up in summer, when you want to prolong a bright, summery glow.

The Best Body Wash for Winter: Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash

When the weather is unkind to the skin—namely at the height of winter, when there’s no moisture in the air—you need a body wash that doubles down on nourishment. (The same is true if you have perennial or periodically dry skin. Oh and turn the water temperature down a pinch, too! If it’s too hot, it’ll dry out the skin even more.) Dermalogica’s body wash prioritizes the skin’s lipid barrier, so that moisture stays trapped inside. It’s a soapless recipe that harnesses numerous oils to purify and hydrate the skin—chief among them invigorating and anti-inflammatory eucalyptus, as well as antimicrobial tea tree and lemon.

The Best Body Wash for Athletes: Reyal Supreme Body Wash

Athletes take more showers than the average person, so they need something that gives a deep clean but provides more nourishment to counteract the detox. This is the ticket. Don’t let sticker shock kick in, because this is a 1000 mL (33.8 fl. oz) bottle. And for the athlete who needs a daily deep clean or two, this juice gets plenty of distance but still goes the extra mile. It calms stressed skin with tiger grass, stimulates circulation with caffeine, nourishes with Vitamin E, smooths with lactic acid and smells incredible thanks to peppermint oil and a melange of pepper, bergamot and patchouli.

The Best Hand + Body Wash Combo: Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash

If you’re tired of having bone-dry hands after each bathroom break, then flip the script: Swap in a nourishing body wash for a moisture magnification, without compromising on the clean. Malin + Goetz’s rum-scented soap is top tier here, but don’t underestimate it as a body wash, either. It nourishes, hydrates, and cleans with glycerin and amino acids, leaving skin buttery soft. It might even save you on body and hand lotion—you’ll notice significantly fewer dry elbows, cracked knuckles and pesky hangnails.

