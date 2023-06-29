Robb Recommends: The Multitasking Trimmer That Can Do Haircuts, Beard Trims, and More

Hair, body, face: Braun’s newest trimmer serves them all with aplomb, and upgrades its performance stats and detailing options from previous models. Luckily, for testing purposes, this household includes furry-faced individuals, one with an entire body that needs “manscaping” (that’s me), and one with a cropped haircut that needs detailing (that’s my partner).

First, the stats: Braun’s Series 9 multi-tasker still offers 40 settings (in 0.02-in. increments) with the dial, but this newest tool also allows you to lock that wheel in place, given how easily it could shift just so slightly out of place. Attachable beard and hair guard combs allow you to go between 0.5mm and 20mm as well, with angled fade combs included as well. Its lithium-ion battery lasts 3 hours, nearly double the previous Series 7 model. It’s 100 percent waterproof, and the device is designed to adjust its intensity as more or less hair (or thicker/thinner hair) enters its clip.

Other heads include a precision tooth detailing trimmer, an ear and nose trimmer, a small foil shaver, a T-blade for clean lines, and a body blade with extra buffer. You get a charging stand, beard stencil, and sturdy organizing case for it all too.

While I’m forever an advocate of barbers and think we should get our hairs trimmed by professionals, this device certainly has the muscle to get through thicker hair up top. And despite the fade guards being advertised as beard faders, I was able to give my partner a fairly decent fade around the sides of his head, too.

My partner prefers to use the designated body trimming device for his “manscaping” (I can’t not use air quotes around that silly word), because he prefers to trim his chest hair short without actually shaving it. The finer pinch of this body trimmer is more delicate around the pits, groin, and whatnot. We both use it on our backs, too—no real notes there, aside from a lack of irritation or redness immediately after the fact. For my front side, I keep the standard trimmer head on and use the attachment combs to keep my body hair around 1 centimeter, since I like my chest thicket.

Braun has always been a key player in beard maintenance and shaving—its Series 9 electric shaver is arguably the mold for that category—and what I appreciate most is the inclusion of the tiny tooth detail trimmer. I like to finesse my mustache by trimming just a few hairs around the top arch, under the nose, and at both ends of the rainbow. This thing allows me to snip away at individual hairs instead of risking the loss of a full patch of mustache in the process. That alone is worth the upgrade from the brand’s Series 7 all-in-one device.

All in, I give this device a solid 4.5/5, docking points for the fact that there’s another extremely effective multi-tasking device in the Philips Norelco Multigroom, and at a lower price point. (Its latest model has 23 pieces and whose battery can last up to… wait for it… 17 hours.) I don’t imply that the Philips Norelco scores 5/5, but I think the presence of both options proves that neither can score a perfect 5.

While I’d sooner recommend the Philips Norelco as a device for guys who plan to trim solely from the neck up, I think Braun’s tool is superior across the board, literally from head to toe. It’s far superior on the body, and to be fair, it offers more precision across the general beard trimming lengths, too. So, for anyone who wants to consolidate their entire hair-taming regimen into one—especially considering how finicky body grooming can be—or who wants extreme customization on their face, then I definitely need to rewrite my script and start touting this Braun Series 9 more broadly. So, here I go.