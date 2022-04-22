Byredo’s Heady New Vanilla Antique Fragrance Was Created Especially for the Night

Byredo founder Ben Gorham has an affinity for the night—so much so that he’s just added another fragrance to the evening-ready Night Veils collection.

Dubbed Vanille Antique, the heady new addition is “designed for the ritual of the night,” just like its predecessors. As its moniker suggests, the eponymous scent highlights the perfumery’s rarest raw ingredient: vanilla bean. But contrary to what you might expect, the fragrance is not overly syrupy. Byredo says any sweetness is cut through by an earthy mix of cashmere wood, ciste and musk. The top notes of freesia and plum also help to freshen it up.

Distilled into a pure essence using time-honored techniques, Vanille Antique promises to last all night, too. The Swedish label says you’ll need only apply a small amount of the high-concentrate fragrance to the skin and the heat of your body will ensure it lingers for hours on end. Byredo likens this to the way flowers release their most potent scents at twilight.

The Night Veils collection, which debuted four years ago, comprises four other penetrating concentrates of perfume, including Casablanca Lily, Reine de Nuit, Sellier and Tobacco Mandarin. As you would expect, they’re also designed for after-hours pursuits.

“I think there is something about night-time, it’s a different world of possibilities; a different version of who you are, a nocturnal sense of duality,” Gorham said in a statement. “From evening blooms to animals, there is an entire part of nature that lives at night—how can we be removed from that?”

Byredo’s Stockholm-born founder launched the luxury lifestyle brand back in 2006, with the aim of translating memories and emotions into products and experiences. Today, the lifestyle brand sells everything from makeup and homewares to leather goods and accessories.

The new Vanille Antique fragrance will set you back $330 per 1.07-ounce bottle. You can also buy it in a set with the other four Night Veils scents for $1,700. The quintet comes housed in a limited-edition wooden box to ensure you’re always ready for the night.