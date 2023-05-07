CurrentBody Just Dropped an FDA-Approved Helmet That Uses Light to Regrow Hair

Laser treatments for hair loss have gained in popularity over the last several years, and it’s no surprise. After low-level light therapy was clinically proven to help boost both the length and diameter of thinning hair, plenty of people rushed to their dermatologists for in-office sessions. These proved so effective that scads of companies now offer helmet- or cap-like wearables that promise to bring the same results into the comfort of your home.

Now CurrentBody, the U.K.-based purveyor of some of the world’s best grooming and wellness devices, has launched its LED Hair Regrowth Helmet in the United States. (It had previously been available to purchase across the pond, but it recently got FDA approval so guys stateside can buy it now, too.) Its array of diodes, while different from the lasers in LLLT devices, are designed to offer powerful results for many people dealing with hair fall or thinning.

CurrentBody LED Hair Regrowth Helmet

CurrentBody

Buy Now on CurrentBody: $859

Here’s how it works: After making sure the device is fully charged, you perform a skin sensitivity test by holding the helmet over your elbow for about three minutes. If it turns red or feels uncomfortable, you pack it up and ship it back for a no-questions-asked refund—and try to find another hair loss solution. If nothing happens, as was the case when I tested my own device, you’re off to the races.

The device fits on over your ears and includes Bluetooth-enabled headphones, so you can listen to music or watch videos while you wait for each 10-minute session to conclude. (It’s programmed to turn off automatically after 10 minutes, so you don’t have to worry about setting a timer.) CurrentBody claims that after 16 weeks of wearing the device once a day, users will begin to see visible results.

It achieves these results by stimulating blood flow to the scalp, which promotes a longer growth phase, which is shortened by genetically driven male-pattern baldness.

I’ll be testing the device over the next four months to see if it has any impact on my sadly thinning hair—so watch this space for the results. If you’re ready to take the plunge, you can find out more about CurrentBody’s LED Hair Regrowth Helmet here.