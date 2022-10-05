Dr. Barbara Sturm Just Opened Two NYC Spas—and They Both Offer Her Dedicated Men’s Facial

New York City is so nice, Dr. Barbara Sturm has blessed it twice—with two back-to-back spa and boutique openings in September and October.

Sturm is renowned for her advancements in non-surgical anti-aging treatments and focuses on the anti-inflammatory; her industry renown is built on both clinical practices and a prestigious eponymous skincare brand. And now New Yorkers will have direct access to Sturm’s signature treatments and top-shelf products, alongside the citizens of Düsseldorf, Los Angeles, London, Miami, Dallas and Saint-Tropez. However, NYC is the first destination to have more than one Sturm store, with recent ribbon cuttings on Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side (in September) and on Mercer Street in SoHo (just this month).

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Madison Avenue boutique and spa opened in September. Dr. Barbara Sturm

While Sturm’s treatments are universally beneficial, she developed a Men’s Facial (which is available at the Madison Avenue location) specifically to address the concerns many guys face. “A man’s skin is dermatologically different from a woman’s,” Sturm notes. “It’s 25 percent thicker due to testosterone and also has more collagen density, a rougher texture and more natural moisture. The Men’s Facial is customized to these specific needs.” Like all of Sturm’s treatments, it also targets inflammation, while deeply hydrating and nurturing the skin with gentle, active anti-aging properties.

Pollution-countering treatments are of special interest to New Yorkers—regardless of gender, and similar to any big city. Pollution is extremely inflammatory to skin, and can accelerate signs of “photo aging” due to the toxins present. Among her clinics’ offerings, Sturm often recommends the scalp massage, tension release, and light therapy treatments for city dwellers. Each treatment calms skin and spirits alike, while neutralizing threats and fortifying skin against added wear. (While you’re there, maybe stock up on some Anti-Pollution Drops too, to counter signs of atmospheric skin aging.) “And of course, New York is the ‘city that never sleeps’,” she adds. “Any stress, lack of sleep, and nutritional deficiencies can have a huge effect on the quality of the skin on the face and scalp.”

A treatment room at Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Madison Avenue spa. Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Madison Avenue Spa & Boutique in the UES is located at 1006 Madison Avenue. It’s a 5,000-square-foot townhome with five treatment rooms. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s SoHo Spa & Boutique is located at 115 Mercer Street, a 2,940-square-foot location featuring four treatment rooms and two express facial rooms. Guests can also request a 1:1 appointment to discuss their skincare needs in order to build a targeted skincare regimen using Dr. Barbara Sturm products. This experience is also available virtually.

Similarly, you needn’t be in New York to access her skin and hair care products. If you’ll take our word for it, we highly endorse her anti-hair fall shampoo and scalp serum to fortify follicles up top, as well as her pH-balanced foaming cleanser, deeply hydrating hyaluronic serum, remedial calming serum, firming anti-aging serum, targeted men’s face cream, and the newly launched “super anti-aging” replenishing night cream. So, in short, we more or less endorse all of it—which explains the hype around this two-pronged NYC debut.