How You Can Recreate Jeremy Strong’s and Alexander Skarsgård’s Classic Met Gala Hairstyles

Succession stars Jeremy Strong and Alexander Skarsgård were two of the sharpest-looking gents at the Met Gala last night. Tailoring played a large part in that, of course, but so too did grooming.

The actors both rocked sleek hairstyles on the red carpet that not only paired perfectly with their dapper ensembles but also evoked the billionaire characters they portray in the hit HBO series. Celebrity hairstylists Laila Hayani and Kumi Craig provided a full breakdown of each ‘do and the American Crew products that were used so you can recreate them at home.

“Jeremy’s Met Gala look this year was driven by a classic, clean gentleman’s cut,” Hayani said in a statement. “This hairstyle has a very precise edge and defined shape which requires just the right amount of product to look polished without weighing it down.”

Strong rocked a classic, clean gentleman’s cut. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Hayani began by rubbing a pea-sized amount of Fiber Cream into the actor’s clean, damp hair to thicken it and add flexibility and control. She then used Grooming Cream to work the hair in the direction of its natural grain, before lightly diffusing it. Lastly, she added a spritz of Alternator Finishing Spray to ensure the hair stayed in place all night.

Strong in Prada. John Shearer/Getty

Hayani also used Hanacure skincare to prep Strong’s skin for the big night, starting with the Microphol Neutralizing Cleanser before moving onto the All-in-One Facial and finishing with the Nano Emulsion. She also used American Crew’s Revitalizing Toner to soothe the skin around the beard and neck and the All-In-One Face Balm to moisturize the face. Strong, who famously plays Kendall Roy in Succession, paired Prada threads with a green Homer necklace and a matching Richard Mille RM 07-04 watch.

Skarsgård’s hairdo was neat yet relaxed. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Skarsgård, on the other hand, wore a classic Thom Browne suit. His mop was simultaneously neat and relaxed.

“For Alexander’s Met Gala look this year, I wanted his hair to be stylish, yet effortless and casual, complementing his most recent character role in Succession,” Kumi Craig said in a statement. “I was able to style his hair with holding powder that was capable of a full night of interviews and red carpets, but not appear overly primped and polished.”

Skarsgård in Thom Browne. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Craig first applied a moderate amount of Fiber Grooming Foam for extra volume, then used a diffuser to reduce frizz and enhance texture. Next, she finger-combed through some Forming Cream to secure the strands. The hair was again blowdried with a diffuser and covered with Grooming Spray to set it in place.

The main takeaways here are to get yourself some grooming cream and dive into diffusing, gents.

