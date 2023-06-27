Robb Recommends: Louis Vuitton’s Latest Fragrance Smells Like Summer Fridays in a Bottle

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.

Louis Vuitton’s fragrance launches, each concocted by the legendary perfumer Jacques Cavallier, are the stuff of a scent hound’s dreams. Each year I look forward to the label’s summer fragrance launch like it’s my favorite binge-able show. This year’s debut, Pacific Chill, is every bit as fantastic as its predecessors and even headlined our roundup of the best new scents of 2023 (so far).

Louis Vuitton

Buy Now on Louis Vuitton: $300

This mind-clearing eau de parfum leans heavily on crisp cedrat and tangy black currant top notes. I keep describing the scent like a grapefruit cocktail—a Paloma or Déjà-Vu, though I can’t believe there are no grapefruit notes in this one. Still, it feels as refreshing on the nose as those do on the tongue. There’s a velvety, creamy sweetness from apricot and fig too, as well as some musky carrot seed, and a dash of spicy coriander. It feels decidedly unisex, but I think men will be its greatest fanbase.

We had a sun spell all weekend here, and Pacific Chill got its generous share of compliments—words such as “fizzy”, “delicious”, and “bright” were each offered as observations at various points, from separate encounters. I’ve come to expect this from Louis Vuitton’s summer colognes; Pacific Chill comes on the heels of other treasures like Afternoon Swim and On the Beach. (If anyone at Louis Vuitton is reading this and has such power, please bring back Sun Song and Cactus Garden, too.)

I don’t think Pacific Chill is your new go-to signature scent for the entire calendar year—nor is it mine, though I do rotate three others from Louis Vuitton’s men’s fragrance collection: Imagination, L’Immensité, and Météore. But if you want something that embodies the relief of a summer Friday, the carefree nature of Southern California, or the bliss of a cold cocktail sipped thousands of miles away from your stressors, it’s all in this blue-green bottle. Wear it in spring and summer when you’re at the beach or when you jet off to the opposite hemisphere in search of sunshine. And when the mercury dips in the dregs of winter, you can spray it once or twice for an instant fix of optimism.