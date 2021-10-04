The Bottles for Moncler’s First-Ever Fragrances Have LED Screens That Display Personalized Messages

Moncler wants to make sure you can always read the labels of its first line of fragrances.

The Italian outwear titan has just unveiled two new scents housed in futuristic bottles that feature customizable LED screens that can display personalized messages.

The duo, called Moncler Pour Femme and Moncler Pour Homme, has been designed for women and men, respectively, but both bear the hallmarks of the 69-year-old label. That is, innovation, nature, exploration and, of course, a good dose of luxury.

The 150 ml bottle itself looks a little like a flask (or borraccia in Italian) that Moncler says pays homage to its mountain roots and adventurous spirit. The silver ribbing, meanwhile, is intended to mirror the quilting you’ll find on the brand’s beloved down jackets. The real pièce de résistance, though, is the screen that you can tweak to show the scrolling red letters of your choosing via a smartphone app.

As for what’s inside, each eau de parfum contains a mountain woods accord, which was formulated exclusively for Moncler by Givaudan perfumers. Both scents also have notes of cedarwood to evoke the outdoors and sandalwood to create a nice warmth. Moncler calls Pour Femme a woody, musky fragrance characterized by Italian bergamot and jasmine while Moncler Pour Homme is meant to emulate an alpine forest with a heady dose of woody notes.

Moncler chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini and his team partnered with Interparfums for the new endeavor. The French outfit, which has previously spearheaded fragrances for some of the biggest names in luxury—Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo and Van Cleef & Arpels—will oversee the production and distribution of the perfumes across Moncler stores, as well as select department stores, specialty shops and travel retailers.

“Moncler as a brand has such a covetable status—it’s a brand that really embodies innovation, which is why these perfumes feel like the perfect continuation of its story,” Philippe Bénacin, CEO of Interparfums, said in a statement. “With these two fragrances, even the bottle itself is a new adventure, a new spirit, and a new way of communicating—whether it is to write your name, a special message or anything you like.”

Smells like a winning strategy to us. If you’re interested, a 150 ml bottle will set you back $210 ($150 for a refill) while the 100 ml bottle is priced at $140 and the 60 ml bottle costs $95. The fragrances will launch on Tuesday, October 5 in Moncler boutiques and at Bloomingdales starting October 10.