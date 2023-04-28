Oprah Winfrey Is Investing in Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Science-Backed Skincare Brand

Even billionaires have to take care of their skin.

On Thursday, media mogul Oprah Winfrey revealed in an interview with Dr. Barbara Strum that she has invested an undisclosed amount into the German doctor’s science-based skincare line. Sturm, an aesthetics doctor with training in sports medicine, launched her eponymously named Molecular Cosmetics collection on Net-a-Porter in 2014. During the interview, Winfrey claimed that British designer Stella McCartney introduced her to the skincare line “that has blossomed into a global empire.” Shortly after, Winfrey called Sturm herself with an offer to invest.

“I have never done that before. Ever. So, that’s how good the products are,” Winfrey says.

The brand’s popular offerings include skincare and hair-care products, as well as supplements and tea—all made in Germany. Prices run the gamut from a $35 scalp serum to a five-piece men’s super anti-aging set that costs $850. Dr. Strum claims all the products are engineered to provide hydration and revitalization across a range of ages and skin types. Winfrey’s favorites, reportedly, are the Enzyme Cleanser ($75) and Glow Drops ($150).



“Oprah loving the products and coming into our business is a big honor and testament to the brand and our anti-inflammatory, skin barrier-strengthening philosophy,” Dr. Sturm said in a statement. “It also gives us access to a wider audience to bring free science-backed skin education to everyone.”

Winfrey is not the only high-profile Black woman in entertainment that Dr. Strum has worked with. Two years after the brand launched, Black Panther’s Angela Basset teamed up with Dr. Strum to launch the “Darker Skin Tones” line, which is still widely available.



Meanwhile, last October, Dr. Sturm opened doors to two spas in New York City. At both locations, you can stock up on Sturm’s products or book pollution-countering treatments, such as her dedicated men’s facial.

Seems like Oprah might be on to something.