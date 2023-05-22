Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Henry Jacques on a New Solid Fragrance

Back in the tennis off-season late last year, Rafael Nadal debuted his first collaboration with a perfume house. The “In All Intimacy” collection of three scents was developed with haute parfumerie house Henry Jacques and Nadal’s wife Maria Perello.

Now, the brand is making the scents available in solid form via its signature “Clic-Clac,” a portable 5-grade titanium solid perfume that they first launched in 2021. The Clic-Clac Rafael Nadal edition features a minimalist design with a sweeping neon yellow abstract line resembling a yellow tennis ball.

All three of Nadal’s scents—Rafael Nadal No. 1, Rafael Nadal No. 2, and Maria Perello—will be made available in the solid Clic-Clac form. According to the brand, the “In All Intimacy” collection is inspired by Nadal and Perello’s connection with the Mediterranean and their home base of Mallorca, Spain. Each scent includes notes of orange blossom, thyme, lavender, jasmine, citrus and bergamot.

Courtesy of Henry Jacques

The limited-edition Clic-Clac is limited to 120 units for $41,900 and comes with one of the Nadal fragrances in solid form of your choice.

Nadal, meanwhile, also made tennis headlines recently when he announced he would not compete in this year’s Roland Garros (French Open), a tournament he’s won a record 14 times. He also reveals that 2024 will likely be the last year of his career.

“The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked,” Nadal told reporters. “I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible. . .I’ll look to be 100 precent ready for next year, which I believe will be the last year of my professional career.”

Earlier this year, the Spanish athlete also revealed he’s a new team owner in the UIM E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric boat league. “I like the fact that E1 has a clear mission and is committed to preserving marine ecosystems,” he said at the time.